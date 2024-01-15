Adapting to Seattle, Jorge Polanco lets his bat do the talking

PEORIA, ARIZONA — Jorge Polanco has yet to stand up in front of his new teammates to ask an impromptu question during the Mariners’ daily team meetings, something a different player has been doing every morning during the season. Spring Training. That moment will come soon and although Seattle’s new second baseman feels a little shy about it, he says he already feels acclimated to his new surroundings.
Aside from the social aspect, Polanco certainly looked sharp at the plate on Sunday, when he hit a pair of home runs in each of his first two plate appearances during the Mariners’ 8-3 win over the Giants in Peoria.
Polanco hit a solo home run in the first inning by hitting a 1-0 fastball and taking the ball to center field. Then, for the finishing touch, he took a 3-1 pitch to the opposite wing for a grand slam in the second inning. Switch Hit Both hits were left-handed and against Giants starter Tommy Romero.
“Anytime you hit the ball down the middle, I think it’s a good sign that your swing is improving,” Polanco said.
Polanco was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning in his final appearance, and is now 7 for 14 with two home runs, a double, eight RBI, four walks and four strikeouts.
“I made good decisions today,” Polanco said. “It tells me that the things I’m doing are working. I just have to keep doing it.”
The spring stats should be taken with a grain of salt, but it’s still an encouraging camp for Polanco and the Mariners, who are confident the 11-year MLB veteran will finally be the answer to their well-documented problems at second base.
“I’m getting to know people and I’m feeling great,” Polanco said.
