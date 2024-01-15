Anya Taylor-Joy shares ‘dreamy moment’ with dad at Oscars

Anya Taylor-Joy fulfilled a childhood dream at Sunday’s 2024 Oscars ceremony.





When furiosa The star, 27, presented with co-star Chris Hemsworth at the 96th Academy Awards, bringing along a special someone as her date: her father, Dennis Alan Taylor.





“A dreamy moment,” the actress wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday along with a gallery of photos, which started with a shot of her and her father getting ready for the awards ceremony.













Anya Taylor-Joy arrived with her father Dennis Taylor.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty





American-born Taylor-Joy, who was raised in Buenos Aires, Argentina and London, wrote the post partly in her native Spanish. She wrote, “At the age of 12, I promised my father that if I was ever invited to the Oscars, I would take him… 🥹”





She added that she was “lenna de gratuite” – or “full of gratitude”.





Taylor-Joy’s post included a shot of her showing off her silver beaded Dior Haute Couture gown, which was designer Maria Grazia Chiuri’s “reimagining of the 1949 Venus dress” that the Dior ambassador called “the icing on the most delicious of cakes.”





Never miss a story – sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to get the latest on everything PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to fascinating human interest stories.









was among the comments of the post I! live from the red carpet host Laverne Cox, who wrote to Taylor-Joy, “You are such a beautiful, talented, charismatic light!”





on oscars sunday, queen’s stake Emmy nominee teases him mad Max Talking to Cox on the red carpet about the prequel, which hits theaters May 24.





“Those movies invite a certain kind of anarchy,” he said of the George Miller-directed franchise, which includes the 1979 film. mad Max1981s road warrior1985s beyond the thunderdome and 2016 fury road, The latter film introduced Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa, a role Taylor-Joy inherits in the upcoming installment.





In another interview on the Oscars red carpet, Taylor-Joy told Amelia Demoldenberg, “15 years ago I told my dad I wanted to take him to the Oscars. And tonight I did it!”





Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy at the 96th Academy Awards.

Rich Polk/Variety via Getty











Taylor was interviewed on the carpet with her daughter. When? ExcessiveAsked by Billy Bush if he was proud of Taylor-Joy, he replied, “She’s worked very hard (in her career).” The talent is there, but also the hard work and dedication. that’s important.”





“I have a lot going on,” admitted Taylor-Joy, who also appears in the recently released film Dune: Part 2, “But I feel very, very grateful. And to be able to share tonight with your father – just the cherry on top of the cake.’





During the show, Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth jointly presented the Academy Awards for Best Animated Short and Best Animated Feature, which went to: war is over! Inspired by the music of John and Yoko And boy and heronRespectively.