Addison Rae stunned in a sexy leather miniskirt and bralette top as she stepped out for dinner in New York City.

Addison Rae confidently showed off her figure in a leather ensemble while out in New York City on Thursday.

The 23-year-old TikTok star – who recently showed off her curves in a black bodysuit – turned heads as she stepped out for dinner at The Bowery Hotel in the heart of the Big Apple.

The media personality showed off her long legs wearing a high-waisted miniskirt, which was made of both leather and suede materials.

The bottom piece – which zipped up the front – had a hem that stopped inches above her knees as well as embroidered crescent shapes towards the waist.

Additionally, she opted for a halter-style, black bralette top with a gold heart detail on the fabric.

She wore open-toed strappy black heels to match the color scheme of the dress.

Her locks were parted in the middle, and flowed down her shoulders in effortless natural waves.

The He’s All That actress opted for a layer of mascara on her lashes as well as a bold red color on her lips, providing a pop of color to the ensemble.

Speaking to Elle in 2022, the influencer opened up about her evolving style as well as body positivity.

She told the outlet, ‘I’ve evolved a lot in my style over the years, and as I’ve gotten older and experienced more of life and different people, I’ve been discovering more things that What I like and what inspires me. ,

‘I feel really comfortable with myself and my body now, but obviously it’s something I have to work on and learn how to do.’

“Because it’s really hard to love the things about yourself that maybe people don’t want you to love,” Addison said.

Earlier on Thursday, the I Got It Bad singer was spotted arriving at an NYC hotel and flashing a happy smile as he headed towards the main entrance.

She kept it casual in a pair of black, fitted leggings as well as a trendy, gray knitted sweater.

The star was wearing comfortable, gray shoes and was carrying a large tote bag that contained several items she might need during her trip to the Big Apple.

Addison has been keeping up with a busy schedule, and recently she celebrated her latest horror film, Thanksgiving, which became the number one film on Netflix’s top 10 movies chart.

The project was released in late November last year and also stars Patrick Dempsey, Ty Olson, Gina Gershon, and Rick Hoffman.

Rae – who is currently dating Omar Fedy – has also been venturing into the music industry and most notably released her debut EP titled AR in August last year.

During an interview with People earlier this month, she elaborated on making music and said, ‘It’s been a joy and very exciting and very gratifying and rewarding, and I feel like there’s always something to offer. It’s always great to do.’

Addison has been keeping up with a busy schedule, and recently celebrated her latest horror film, Thanksgiving, which became the number one film on Netflix’s top 10 movies chart; Seen in LA in November 2023

He then revealed that after the release of his song Obsessed in 2021, some of his demos were leaked, prompting the star to complete the EP.

‘To this day, I don’t know how it happened, but everything happens for a reason,’ the media personality said.

‘After the songs came online, without me being told, I thought, “Oh, I wish there was some way I could get these out.”

The beauty also talked about her song Nothing On (But the Radio) – which was previously recorded by Lady Gaga but was never released after being leaked 10 years ago.

‘I’m obviously Lady Gaga’s biggest fan. She has always been at the forefront of pop and experimentation.

The singer added, ‘If he heard it I would love to know. It’s a completely different version of her, so it will be interesting (to know) what she thinks.

As for what the future holds when it comes to music, she revealed, ‘I’m always in the studio, so we’ll see what happens.’

He also expressed interest in performing his songs live. ‘I definitely want to bring them all to life.’

Earlier this month, Rae hit another milestone by appearing in a Super Bowl commercial for Nerds Gummy Clusters.

Earlier this month, Rae made another milestone by appearing in a Super Bowl commercial for Nerds Gummy Clusters; Seen in LA in December 2023

“To be honest, I’m in my Nerds Gummy Cluster era: I’m soft inside, but sometimes a year I have to be a little careful protecting my soft center,” he told Billboard.

In a teaser clip before the ad officially aired, Addison could be seen in a studio dancing to Irene Cara’s track What a Feeling – choreographed by Marissa Hart.

‘We worked together on creating something fun and true to dance at its core, and being on set with someone I know and love, as well as doing something I love, made it super fun. Gave.’

“I literally ate a lot of nerds on set,” the star joked. I feel like my childhood is coming alive and I have unlimited access to sweets.