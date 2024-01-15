Chicot Calderon’s wife: ‘Chivas fans are useless’

It is National Classic week and will undoubtedly be one of the protagonists Cristian ‘Chicot’ CalderonWho starred in one of the most controversial transfers of the winter market during his contract Shivaj and liked to be a footballer America To renew with the herd.

As if that wasn’t enough, Twitch I talked to you a few days ago trisect With his teammates Igor Lichenovsky and Kevin Alvarez, whom he assured he was a fan of America Since he was little he never forgets the Aguilas game. The latter sparked even more anger among fans. Guadalajara,

Faced with this situation, there were many criticisms on social networks Adriana CastilloMexican full-back’s wife comes to his defense after giving fans a harsh label Shivaj In one of the reactions to the publication, however, it ‘saved’ a sector of the fans.

“I’ve been a Chivista since childhood, but the fans are useless, instead of supporting you they tear you down. My respect to those guys in the bar, yes to them.”

Castillo reported this America He loved Calderón even before his arrival Guadalajara And argued in his comment that he feels this way about Guadalajara fans because during his teammate’s time on the team, the fans also got involved in his personal life. Calderon With their questions, the relatives are ‘attacking’ their opinions.

“We had happy moments at Chivas, but they were worse, and it was more in the aspect of the fans, they don’t know how to respect the family.”

Chicote Calderon and Adriana Castillo have been married for how many years?

The young couple has been together for many years Marriage After their marriage in December 2020, till now they have two children in their family.

recently, Castle was the target of much ridicule and criticism, where amateurs They ‘attacked’ her by pointing towards her husband unfaithful The Red and White Board had punished him in October last year for indiscipline.