Who has the best camera?

iPhone or Samsung Galaxy S24:Which of these two cell phones has the best camera? When it comes to premium smartphones, the two top choices have different approaches to taking photos.

Comes with titanium color and titanium-clad Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra four rear cameras, including two dedicated to zoom and one with a 200-megapixel sensor. Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max, colored and coated in titanium, includes three rear cameras, one for zooming and a main camera with a 48-megapixel sensor.

they both capture something The best photos you can take with any mobile phone todayEspecially in challenging environments such as high-contrast scenes, such as sunsets, or locations where the lighting is dim, such as in a restaurant.

He iPhone 15 Pro Max It has a trio of lenses: wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto lens. The main camera has a 48 megapixel sensor, while the other two have a resolution of 12 megapixels. There is a small difference in terms of zoom between the 1x main camera and the 5x telephoto lens. And this is where the differences between the two mobile phones start becoming apparent.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has one identical trio of lenses But adds a second telephoto lens with a 3x zoom level. It’s as if Apple took the 15 Pro Max and added a dedicated 3x telephoto lens to the back of the iPhone 15 Pro, thus creating a virtually non-existent iPhone 15 Ultra with 3x and 5x cameras.

The main camera of the S24 Ultra has a 200 megapixel sensor And the new 5x telephoto camera has 50 megapixels. Apple and Samsung both use higher-resolution sensors in their main cameras – in Samsung’s case, the Ultra’s 5x telephoto camera – to combine multiple pixels and create 12-megapixel photos that are brighter, have more detail and less image There is noise.



The Samsung Galaxy S24 line is specialized for the application of artificial intelligence.

Advantages of iPhone compared to S24 in video

Can also use mobile phone sensor cutout Effectively turning the 1x main shooter into a 2x camera that takes 12-megapixel photos without pixel binning.

What’s interesting is that the Ultra’s 3x 10 megapixel camera takes 12 megapixel photos. Where do you get those two extra megapixels? refering to photography experienceThe S24 Ultra’s new screen is much less reflective than the iPhone’s. It feels more immersive because there are less reflections when taking photos.

The camera apps on both are packed with dedicated photo, video and familiar options like portrait mode, as well as the ability to capture raw files And change the resolution of some cameras.

The iPhone can capture ProRes video files and spatial video, which can be viewed in the new Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3 VR, Samsung’s camera app has dedicated Pro modes for photos and videos, and is more customizable.

You can move the camera modes as per your liking and add the ones you like. you can also use ultra s pen As a remote shutter button to take a photo. A preferred option is to add a floating shutter button that can be placed anywhere on the screen to take a photo.

This is great for those times when you can’t attend bottom of screen To tap the normal shutter button, or when using the volume buttons is not an option.



iPhone 15 Pro Max cameras.

Plus of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Generative Artificial Intelligence

For years, mobile phones have used artificial intelligence (AI), algorithms and machine learning to improve photos and create unique modes pictures or night photos, There is nothing new for any of these mobile phones.

But the S24 Ultra has some new generative AI tools called Galaxy AI, which is similar to the tech that powers it chatgpt and del-e And that ranges from novel to useful.

Most of this happens in the Ultra’s Gallery app and can only be applied after taking a photo or recording a video. For example, you can use the tool generative editing Filling a gap in a photo by removing a person or object. You can also move or change the size of a person or object.

obviously, None of these generative AI features are built into the iPhone’s Camera or Photos apps, At this point, as generic AI features improve and become more useful, their absence could be a big loss.

iPhone vs Samsung: Final Thoughts

Both phones take great photos. The iPhone has a slight advantage in capability Record ProRes video filesHowever there are third-party applications for Android that can do the same.

The biggest hurdle is price, Paying as much as $1,200 or $1,300 or more for large storage is a big investment that outweighs how good the cameras are.