Age Of Empires 4 For PC Free Download 2024

Age of Empires 4

Players can compete locally or participate in online battles. Like the cult strategy games before it, the game’s gameplay is based on historical accuracy and realism. The free online game lets you choose a side from different factions and compete for world supremacy.

The gameplay is real-time strategy. There are eight different civilizations to choose from: Britain, Delhi Sultanate, China, Mongolia, France, Russia and the Holy Roman Empire. It is possible to play as European armies, such as the British, or even against Asian kingdoms, such as China and the Sultanates of China and Delhi. Game mechanics let you mine resources, build armies, create cities, fight on land or sea, and grow an empire as you move between eras.

An online game and single-player campaign consisting of four different scenarios: the Normans, the Hundred Years’ War, the Rise of Muscovy and the Mongol Empire. Age of Empires 4 contains a full set of 35 missions, spanning the Dark Ages to the Renaissance. In Age of Empires 4, you can control many historical figures such as Joan of Arc, Genghis Khan, Craig Mullins, and other characters. These include food as well as stone, wood and gold.