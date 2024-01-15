Driver San Francisco For PC Free Download 2024

Driver San Francisco PC version free download 2024

Driver San Francisco – a computer-generated action game in the category of car simulators, a continuation of the famous racing series.

The story takes place in San Francisco today after the events of “Driver 3”. The protagonist is police officer John Tanner, an experienced driver and the nemesis of criminals of all kinds. He was knocked down and fell into a coma. A truck in Istanbul. Even this fact does not prevent Tanner from trying to capture crime boss Charles Jericho.

On the verge of life and death, Tanner realizes that he has an uncanny ability to control the minds of those around him in just minutes. Players can now move from one vehicle to another with the click of a button without wasting any time on subsequent missions. The in-game fleet consists of 140 vehicles, designed to resemble real vehicles and adapt to environmental conditions. Additionally, every vehicle can be destroyed down to ground level.

The game world requires a lot of research – it’s not only a vast area known for its scenery, but also the world-class landmarks that the game’s creators have painstakingly recreated, as well as the secret vehicles that lurk within the game world. Vast…