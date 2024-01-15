Train Simulator 2016 updated version free download

Train Simulator 2016 is a simulation game where players need to control a train. There are four routes to choose from, two in the US, one in Germany and one in the UK. The integrated editor in the game allows you to create tracks of any complexity, as well as your own most unique forms (as well as share tracks with others).

The competition will begin with training at the Academy, where basic train control mechanisms are taught in driver assistance systems. Realistic and accurate graphics allow you to experience the amazing beauty of nature at different times of the day and with different weather effects. It also features an enhanced Railfan camera mode, allowing you to capture unforgettable moments on the road with cinematic precision.

The main feature of Train Simulator 2016 is the possibility of small and colorful time travel. In addition to modern trains, players will experience iconic locomotives from the past, such as the GWR Class 4073 locomotive (a version produced in the 1950s) or the giant gas turbine Union Pacific locomotive. Each vehicle has its requirements for driver ability, meaning any trip is a real test for players.