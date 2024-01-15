Train Simulator 2021 latest version free download

Train Simulator 2021 Train Simulator is designed by true lovers of themed railways. The player has to become a train driver of several licensed locomotives and travel on real routes around the world. Train Simulator 2021’s settings and mods allow you to completely modify the gameplay to your personal preference.

The fleet of transport trains includes the following trains: BR Class 68, DB BR 218, EMD F7 and others. Transport cargo and passengers and stick to the schedule as much as possible. Based on actual locomotive timetables. A Wufu loop version is available. What makes it unique is its blend of historical and modern infrastructure. Cross the world’s most famous Forth Railway Bridge and visit the famous Edinburgh Gateway.

The 49-mile motorway between Edinburgh and Dunfermline is also accessible via Kirkcaldy. The line uses BR class trains 68, 170 and 158. An 80-kilometre line between Kiel and Lübeck in northern Germany is also to be explored.

You can sit in the cab of a DB 648 BR or DB BR 218 diesel locomotive. Its Clinchfield Railroad will take you into the Appalachian landscape, allowing you to admire stunning scenery and majestic mountains. Drives EMD GP7 and F7, as well as EMD SD40 and EMD GP38.