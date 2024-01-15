Farming Simulator 15 PC Version Free Download

Farming Simulator 15 PC Free Download

Agriculture Simulator 15 is an extremely detailed simulation of a landowner who owns a farm in a remote area with plenty of space to arrange your farming.

It started with a modest house and an enviable set of vehicles. Of the 140 fixtures and equipment offered by more than 40 different manufacturers (New Holland, Ponsse, Case IH, Deutz-Fahr, etc.), at least half of them you won’t even realize or understand how it’s being used. However, not only do you have to take care of the crops, you also have to create animal enclosures and take care of your animals at auction.

Take the time to look around and appreciate the details, such as the tractor or dashboard features. Afterwards, the saw machine or saw head is installed and moved to the field. The game’s image quality is very high, and watching the sunset is especially enjoyable as the last rays of light hit the wheat.

Complete every stage of product processing, starting with seeding and fertilizing, all the way through removing and transporting the product to a storage facility or auction. If your land is too much for your hands alone, hire AI workers who can do most of your work in an unlimited area.