Gmail turns 20: What are the most interesting facts about Google Email?

Gmail, Google’s email service, represents a revolution in digital communication since its creation and in two decades, it has introduced many innovations, positioning itself among the most used platforms of this type worldwide. Is established as one of the.

One of its main features is Features a powerful search systemWhich allows users to easily locate emails, as well as an effective spam filter that keeps spam out of the inbox and integration with other Google services, like Meet for video conferencing, and for events and reminders. Calendar for management.

Besides, Gmail provides access through mobile applications for iOS and Android, as well as through its web interface. However it allows customization of its interface through themes and the inclusion of plugins and extensions that extend its functionality.

more than 1.5 billion active users worldwide And after 20 years of service, this platform has many interesting facts worth highlighting.

The trajectory of Gmail has been marked by some important developments, some of which have become very popular among those who use this application. these are 10 curious facts About this email service:

Release on 1st April : Gmail was officially launched on April 1, 2004, a day known as “April Fool’s Day” in many countries. This fact led many people to initially think the ad was a joke.

1GB initial storage : At its launch, Gmail offered 1 GB of free storage per user, a figure far above the standard at the time. Other email services then offered around 2 to 4 MB.

invitation system: During its early years, Gmail worked through an invitation system. To create an account, it was necessary to receive an invitation from an existing user, creating unique exclusivity and demand around the service.

email search : Leveraging Google’s expertise in search, Gmail introduced a powerful email search feature, allowing users to easily find any old email among thousands.

Implementation of Tags and Conversations :Gmail changed the way you organize email. Instead of using the traditional folder system, it introduced the concept of “tags” and grouped emails into “conversations”, making it easier to manage the flow of emails.

Gmail Labs : In 2008, Gmail launched a section called “Labs”, which allowed users to activate experimental features in their email account. Some of these features, such as unsending emails, became so popular that they were permanently integrated into the service.

Impact on email marketing: The introduction of the “Promotions” tab in 2013 represented a significant change in the email marketing industry, as this type of email began to be differentiated from the rest, which affected open rates.

