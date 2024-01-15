Columbus vs. Tigres delayed due to possible electrical storm

Through a statement, it was announced that the Columbus vs. Tigres schedule would be changed due to the storm.

game between tigers And this columbus crewwhich is the first leg of the quarter finals CONCACAF Champions Cup, It was delayed by two hours due to the storm.

“Due to thunderstorm warnings in the area, kickoff is delayed to 8:30 p.m. m (6:30 pm Mexico time). Doors are scheduled to open at 8 p.m. m (18:00 Mexico time)”, reported the club. of MLS On their social networks, but a little later, Concacaf reported a new postponement until 7:00 pm, as the adverse circumstances did not end.

There was a possibility of entry of this game since the morning of Tuesday 2nd April tigers And this columbus crew Due to warnings of a possible electrical storm, there were modifications to its schedule.

Initially, the game was scheduled for 5:00 pm. MexicoBut in the end it had to travel, in order to try to avoid matching the natural phenomenon occurring in Ohio, United States.

The game between Columbus Crew and Tigres for the first leg of the Champions Cup quarter-finals has been delayed. Azel Rodriguez/Getty Images

Despite the predictions, the game is still in jeopardy, so the club itself of MLS informed that everything depends on your decision CONCACAF, Because the Confederation is the organizer of the tournament.

,Concacaf “We will continue to closely monitor changing weather conditions and provide updates as appropriate,” the statement said.

tigers Traveled with almost the entire team to face the team of of MLSLooking to reach the semi-finals of the tournament organized by Concacaf and whose prize is a pass Club World Cup. The only loss is ahead Nico Ibanezwho had a muscle disease and was released for investigation, while the French andre pierre gignac He has recovered from acute bronchitis and is available for commitment.

tigers And columbus crew They hope that the weather conditions will improve, so that they will be able to play their match. CONCACAF Champions Cup.