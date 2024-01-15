Brooke Shields and her 17-year-old daughter are conquering the red carpet Famous S Fashion

Brooke Shields (New York, 58) attended the Tribeca Ball, a charity event hosted by The New York Academy of Art, with her 17-year-old daughter Grier Hammond Henchy. All Glow They focus on the young woman, who is the younger daughter of actress and model and film producer and screenwriter Chris Henchy. The couple have another daughter, 20, named Rowan Frances Hammond.

Following in Grier Henchy’s footsteps on Instagram, everything indicates that the youngest child in the family wants to follow in her mother’s modeling footsteps. She is starting to attend fashion brand events and pose on various red carpets. To face the camera and gain confidence, she has had her best teacher in the form of her mother, with whom she bears a striking physical resemblance. Mother and daughter have attended several red carpets and events in recent months, with Henchy paying many compliments on Shields’ illustrious career. CNN Heroes: To attend an all-star tribute event, the young woman saved a strapless black dress that her mother wore on the red carpet when she was just six months old.

In an interview in S Fashion, where she was on the cover, Brooke Shields confessed that she tries to teach her daughters the tricks of the industry, though she tries not to fall into some of the toxic aspects that she herself had in her relationship with her mother. . “Last night I went to an event with both of them and there was a journalists I have known about my age since we were both 14 years old. On the red carpet I was telling the girls how they should walk, where they should stand, how to stay straight, and my friend couldn’t believe it. She said to me: “My God, you are just like your mother.” And I was surprised, but at the same time I realized that it was so. “I like to focus on what I want to reiterate, which is maintaining a sense of humor and always being willing to listen,” she said. S Fashion.

Brooke Shields and her daughter Grier Hammond Henchy. Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

While her eldest daughter focuses on her university studies and has no particular interest in the world of fashion, the younger daughter begins to take small steps towards working in an industry in which her mother is responsible. Something is there. “If I want to know where I have something I love and I can’t find it in my closet, I know exactly where to find it. “He has it,” she explained. People, The actress said that Grier is a “lover of everything branded”, while his elder daughter is completely indifferent.