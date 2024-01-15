Battlefield Hardline iOS/APK Full Version Free Download

Battlefield: Hardcore iOS/APK full version free download

Another element of the legendary game series Battlefield: Hardcore is multiplayer shooting, which is a bit different from large-scale military battles.

Players will encounter a battle between police and criminals in this game, which is a refreshing approach to the series. Although the game mainly focuses on multiplayer combat, a narrative campaign can also be found.

The protagonist, Nick Mendoza, is a police officer with the Miami Police Department. Together with his experienced teammates, he solves investigations involving drug cartels. The more we investigated, the more we uncovered dirty information about the drug market and the involvement of senior officials in politics and police officials.

The main game mode is multiplayer. The developers have created a series of different city maps. They all come with a unique destructible system that allows teams to dismantle entire structures and completely alter the terrain. There is a huge class design system available as well as a wide variety of weapons and various gadgets. Like the previous games, this is a team game. Players are divided into smaller groups to communicate better and work together to complete local tasks across the board for overall victory. The scale of the battles and the dynamics of the game are both impressive.