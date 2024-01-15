3 benefits of exercising on an empty stomach

I’m sure you already know this Sedentary life is the enemy of health, You may also believe that when it comes to exercise, the first thing you should do is exercise. Eat – “replenish” energy stores – and then move on, And they are not wrong, because this is what is generally recommended.

However, doing physical activity on an empty stomach It may offer some advantages in apparently healthy people whose metabolism has begun to change due to a sedentary lifestyle. walking on an empty stomach is a trend in trend Which we will analyze in this article from a health point of view, and not by focusing on sports performance.

But before going further into the matter, let us tell you that this practice should be considered only if we are going to implement it moderate physical exercise Like walking, doing household work, practicing yoga or any other low-intensity activity. Exercise is recommended in connection with fasting a few hours after eating (in the morning, before breakfast) or just before the next meal.

Designed to hunt on an empty stomach

The method of exercising without eating is scientifically supported physiological cycle of action-reward-rest, According to evolutionary medicine, humans are designed to Roaming (hunting) on ​​an empty stomach., Or, in other words, traveling long distances on an empty stomach in search of food.

Orexin is produced by the desire to eat, a Neuropeptide Which keeps us awake and stimulates movement. In addition, orexin has also been found related to certain areas of the brainWhich explains the famous phrase “You are smarter than you are hungry”.

That means the body is ready for it stay alert and move forward In search of food with a state of slight hunger. On the other hand, when we eat and receive a reward, we become sleepy: the body asks to restDigest and take advantage of all the nutrients.

This physiological rhythm of work-reward-rest was defined years ago by researchers Manu Chakraborty and Frank Boothby, and today is considered A possible route of intervention To improve health.

Metabolic syndrome outbreak

To explain its potential benefits, we must start with the explanation what is metabolic syndrome, It is characterized by progressive changes in metabolism related to lifestyle habits. Stress, sedentary lifestyle and consumption of highly processed foodHowever, there may also be a genetic predisposition.

Over time, these bad habits can lead to obesity, high blood pressure, dyslipidemia (high cholesterol) or type 2 diabetes. risk of premature death in developed countries. According to the World Health Organization, some 40 million people die every year for these reasons.

Metabolic syndrome begins to develop long before clinical symptoms appear, When these manifest themselves, it is already difficult to reverse the changes. Therefore, what we do today will determine our health tomorrow.

Benefit 1: Increases metabolic flexibility

The first advantage of exercising on an empty stomach is that it can improve metabolic flexibility, the name given to our ability to generate energy through a variety of pathways. because depends on exercise intensityThe body can use fat or glucose as an energy source, although this process is quite complex.

Sedentary lifestyle and poor diet can cause this loss of this flexibilityWhich makes it difficult to use fat as a source of energy. People suffering from metabolic diseases often have this Problems with beta-oxidation from fatty deposits and are primarily dependent on glucose.

Well then, proceed at moderate or low intensity By staying on an empty stomach it will force the body to mobilize fat stores, which is favorable maintenance of this energy pathway, Thus, exercising on an empty stomach may progressively improve general health, promote metabolic flexibility, and also produce anti-inflammatory processes,

Benefit 2: Helps improve insulin sensitivity

Secondly, it is important to consider the role of insulin, the hormone responsible for store blood glucose In body stores. A prolonged increase in insulin may make it difficult to obtain energy from fat, as it may block this metabolic pathway.

Therefore, when we take in too much glucose, the body tend to adapt, preferring its use over fat. Sedentary lifestyle and frequent consumption of foods rich in saturated fat and carbohydrates gradually increase insulin levels, which leads to hormone resistance And the development of diseases like type 2 diabetes, among other diseases.

walking on an empty stomach can A Beneficial Strategy to Lower Blood Sugar LevelsBecause muscle contractions during fasting activate GLUT-4 protein, which facilitates glucose uptake. no need for insulin, Furthermore, since glucose availability decreases after a period of fasting, it is practiced physical activity Encourages the use of fat as an energy substrate, which may contribute to improved lipid metabolism and general health.

Benefit 3: May reduce inflammation

Here’s what’s worth remembering adipose tissueOr fat is the cause of inflammation, so it is necessary to mobilize it.

are behind many metabolic diseases inflammatory processes low grade; Obesity itself causes it. Also, said swelling can cometo the braincreate a situation of nerve swelling Which increases perceived fatigue and reduces levels of dopamine, the hormone that motivates us to work.

It is known that moderate exercise Helps reduce systemic inflammationBut doing so just before or immediately after eating also helps control postprandial bloating in response to ingestion Eat

Who can do this?

Keeping all the above in mind, When is it beneficial to do physical activity on an empty stomach? At the moment, it does not provide additional benefit in individuals who lead active lives, exercise regularly, and maintain a healthy diet. However, it may sometimes be useful for those Start experiencing metabolic imbalance,

Only people with underlying health problems should do this exercise under medical supervisionAnd is not recommended for individuals who suffer from diabetes, hypoglycemia or hypertension.

Ultimately, you can’t discard this deviceBut the foundation of health is still a healthy and varied diet and staying active.

Beatriz Carpalo Porcar, teacher in physiotherapy and nursing degrees, St. George’s University

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.