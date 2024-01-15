Binance will allow trading of a new memecoin!

important point: Binance will begin listing DogwifHate (WIF), a new memecoin based on Solana, on March 5th.

It should be noted that the exchange has classified the cryptocurrency as a “high volatility” and “risky” token.

WIF is currently experiencing growth of over 983% so far this year. With this, its market capitalization increased to $1.662 billion.

Binance recently announced that it will begin listing Dogwift (WIF)A memecoin based on Solana.

This will start trading 5 March 2024 at 14:00 (UTC) and there will be four trading pairs at this time: WIF/BTC, WIF/USDT, WIF/FDUSD and WIF/TRY.

It is important to clarify that the exchange has classified the meme cryptocurrency as “very volatile and riskyFor investors, compared to other tokens already listed.

,WIF is a relatively new token that poses more risk than usual and thus will likely be subject to higher price volatility” the statement read.

The token was launched on the Solana blockchain and so on Shiba Inu And dogecoinRepresents a dog.

Its launch attracted all types of investors. So much so that it has increased by 2,750% since its creation, of which has increased by 983% in 2024,

According to CoinMarketCap data, WIF has recorded a weekly increase of almost 200% to trade above $1.70.

In any case, Memecoin has also experienced notable growth since the Robinhood exchange listed the cryptocurrency for its clients in the EU last Friday.

Memecoin’s current capitalization is over $1.2 billion, ranking 64th in the market.