Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic For PC Free Download 2024

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

The Republic was on the verge of collapse four thousand years before the Galactic Empire. Darth Malak, the Dark Lord Revan’s last remaining apprentice, has unleashed an unstoppable army of Sith upon an unsuspecting galaxy.

Malak’s war of conquest left the Jedi Order fragmented and fragile, with many warriors killed in battle and many more sworn fealty to the new Sith Master. A Jedi battle fleet battles Darth Malak’s forces above Taris in the Outer Rim as they attempt to prevent the Sith from dominating the galaxy.

Hundreds of Jedi have died in battles with the Sith. The Jedi Order’s last hope is you. You are the Jedi Order’s last hope. Will you succumb to the darkness? You alone decide whether the galaxy will be saved or destroyed.

Learn how to control over 40 powers of the Force and create your own lightsaber.

