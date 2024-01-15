Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Free Download PC (Full Version)

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 video game is an action shooting game. Black Ops 2 is the first Call of Duty game to feature a branching story, where player choices affect the mission at hand and the overall story.

These branching stories are called “Commando Missions” and appear in the 2025 storyline. They are characterized by permanent death. Success or failure in these missions can have consequences for the larger campaign. Players can only select one mission at a time.

Strike Force allows players to control a variety of war assets such as jet fighters, drones, and robots. If a player is killed during a Commando mission, the campaign will continue to record losses rather than letting them load a previously saved checkpoint. Raul Menendez’s plans may change depending on the player’s actions in Strike Force missions.

By the end of the game, players may have changed the outcome of the Cold War. There are also points during the main story missions where the player can make different decisions and take different paths. This may affect gameplay and story. Black Ops 2 is the first game in the series to allow players to customize their equipment before starting a mission, giving them more freedom in choosing how to complete a specific mission.

