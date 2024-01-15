Prototype 2 PC version free download

Direct download link for Prototype 2. The release date of Prototype 2 is July 24, 2012. New York Zero is here. Prototype 2 is the sequel to Radical Entertainment’s 2009 beloved open world game.

It continues the ultimate weapon feel. As Sergeant James Heller, you are the husband of a dead wife and children, and a soldier left to die. The game’s newly-infected protagonist will see Sergeant James Heller making his way through the wasteland of New York City Zero after being infected by the virus. Equipped with unparalleled new shape-shifting abilities, players will gradually build a vast genetic arsenal of deadly new biological weapons and abilities as they hunt, kill, and consume to achieve the ultimate goal – to kill… Alex… Mercer! Do you want to kill your creator?