Prototype 2 PC version free download
Direct download link for Prototype 2. The release date of Prototype 2 is July 24, 2012. New York Zero is here. Prototype 2 is the sequel to Radical Entertainment’s 2009 beloved open world game.
It continues the ultimate weapon feel. As Sergeant James Heller, you are the husband of a dead wife and children, and a soldier left to die. The game’s newly-infected protagonist will see Sergeant James Heller making his way through the wasteland of New York City Zero after being infected by the virus. Equipped with unparalleled new shape-shifting abilities, players will gradually build a vast genetic arsenal of deadly new biological weapons and abilities as they hunt, kill, and consume to achieve the ultimate goal – to kill… Alex… Mercer! Do you want to kill your creator?
- Click the “Download” button below and you should be redirected to UploadHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click the blue Download Now button. Now start the download and wait for it to complete.
- Once the Prototype 2 download is complete, right-click on the .zip file and click “Extract to Prototype.2.Radnet.Edition.zip” (to do this you must have 7-Zip, which can be obtained here).
- Double-click the Prototype 2 folder and run the exe application.
- have fun! Make sure you are running the game as administrator and if you get any missing dll errors, look for the Redist or _CommonRedist folder and install all the programs in that folder.