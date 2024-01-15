Prototype 2 PC Version Free Download

Prototype 2 PC version free download

Direct download link for Prototype 2. The release date of Prototype 2 is July 24, 2012. New York Zero is here. Prototype 2 is the sequel to Radical Entertainment’s 2009 beloved open world game.

It continues the ultimate weapon feel. As Sergeant James Heller, you are the husband of a dead wife and children, and a soldier left to die. The game’s newly-infected protagonist will see Sergeant James Heller making his way through the wasteland of New York City Zero after being infected by the virus. Equipped with unparalleled new shape-shifting abilities, players will gradually build a vast genetic arsenal of deadly new biological weapons and abilities as they hunt, kill, and consume to achieve the ultimate goal – to kill… Alex… Mercer! Do you want to kill your creator?

  1. Click the “Download” button below and you should be redirected to UploadHaven.
  2. Wait 5 seconds and click the blue Download Now button. Now start the download and wait for it to complete.
  3. Once the Prototype 2 download is complete, right-click on the .zip file and click “Extract to Prototype.2.Radnet.Edition.zip” (to do this you must have 7-Zip, which can be obtained here).
  4. Double-click the Prototype 2 folder and run the exe application.
  5. have fun! Make sure you are running the game as administrator and if you get any missing dll errors, look for the Redist or _CommonRedist folder and install all the programs in that folder.

