Adele almost played Lady Gaga in ‘A Star Is Born’

Adele at an LA Lakers playoff game in LA April 2023 – Getty

Bradley Cooper considered casting Adele as Lady Gaga in the 2018 version of “A Star Is Born”.

The “Hello” singer was one of the singers the director envisioned in the role of Waitress, along with country rock musician Jackson “Jack” Maine.

Speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Cooper said: “I thought about Adele for a while. I thought she didn’t have a good career. She’s going abroad. She meets this woman, but no – And then it never took off.”

It was previously revealed that Beyoncé was set to play the role, but was ultimately forced to drop out.

Recalling his effort, Bradley said: “She was amazing. We tried it and it didn’t work. I remember being very nervous. I had a weird cough when I presented my project to her. “

In addition, former White Stripes rocker Jack White was specifically approached to play the role of Cooper.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper ultimately won the Oscar for Best Original Song for the song “Shallow” from the film.