Champions League: Favorites to advance to the Round of 16

ESPN BET gives its predictions for the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16
Activity on Tuesday, February 13 Champions League First leg and teams before the Round of 16 Manchester City And real Madrid have some favorites espn bet To advance to the next round of the highest club competition. uefa,
Manchester City will face fc copenhagen, a team that has never qualified for the quarterfinals in its history. For their part, City are the current European champions and are widely favorites to eliminate Copenhagen The workforce is worth more than US$1.1 billion while the Danish workforce is worth less than US$100 million.
for its part, real Madrid will be measured on leipzig of Bundesliga And on paper, the Merengues will have no complications in reaching the next stage of the championship. It should be noted that the ‘White House’ tops this classification leagueThat’s why fans dream of winning the double this season.
In other keys, psg And Bayern Munich They are a strong contender to overcome this real society And Lazio, respectively. French kilian mbappeThe Paris star faced a difficult entry into the French Cup, but will be available to play against the attacking Anoeta team.
On Tuesday, February 20, Milan And atlético de madrid They will face each other in a special match Diego SimeoneWho defended the Inter shirt for three years during his playing career. espn bet Inter are placed as the favorites to win the first game of the round of 16 series.
According to, one of the most similar keys espn bet, is the series between naples And barcelonasquad of xavi hernandez The Spanish are not going through their best moment in the championship and the Neapolitans also have problems in a series The team is currently out of the top 5.
Below, we share the possibilities ESPN Bet:
Tuesday 13th February
Vs
Victory leipzig +215
Victory real Madrid +115
tie +260
Vs
Victory FC Copenhagen +825
Vijay Manchester City-360
tie +460
Wednesday 14th February
Vs
PSG Vijay-160
Victoria Real Sociedad +400
tie +290
Vs
Victory Lazio +450
Victory Bayern Munich-185
tie +315
Tuesday 20th February
Vs
Antar Vijay-105
Atletico Victory +275
tie +240
Vs
Victory PSV +115
Victory Dortmund +210
tie +255
Wednesday 21st February
Vs
victory napoli +153
Victory Barcelona +157
tie +245
Vs
Victoria Porto +290
arsenal victory-115
tie +255