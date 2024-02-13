Champions League: Favorites to advance to the Round of 16

ESPN BET gives its predictions for the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16

Activity on Tuesday, February 13 Champions League First leg and teams before the Round of 16 Manchester City And real Madrid have some favorites espn bet To advance to the next round of the highest club competition. uefa,

Manchester City will face fc copenhagen, a team that has never qualified for the quarterfinals in its history. For their part, City are the current European champions and are widely favorites to eliminate Copenhagen The workforce is worth more than US$1.1 billion while the Danish workforce is worth less than US$100 million.

The key to the Round of 16 of the Champions League 2023-24 Muhammad Ali Yigit/Anadolu via Getty Images

for its part, real Madrid will be measured on leipzig of Bundesliga And on paper, the Merengues will have no complications in reaching the next stage of the championship. It should be noted that the ‘White House’ tops this classification leagueThat’s why fans dream of winning the double this season.

In other keys, psg And Bayern Munich They are a strong contender to overcome this real society And Lazio, respectively. French kilian mbappeThe Paris star faced a difficult entry into the French Cup, but will be available to play against the attacking Anoeta team.

On Tuesday, February 20, Milan And atlético de madrid They will face each other in a special match Diego SimeoneWho defended the Inter shirt for three years during his playing career. espn bet Inter are placed as the favorites to win the first game of the round of 16 series.

According to, one of the most similar keys espn bet, is the series between naples And barcelonasquad of xavi hernandez The Spanish are not going through their best moment in the championship and the Neapolitans also have problems in a series The team is currently out of the top 5.

Tuesday 13th February

Vs

Victory leipzig +215

Victory real Madrid +115

tie +260

Vs

Victory FC Copenhagen +825

Vijay Manchester City-360

tie +460

Wednesday 14th February

Vs

PSG Vijay-160

Victoria Real Sociedad +400

tie +290

Vs

Victory Lazio +450

Victory Bayern Munich-185

tie +315

Tuesday 20th February

Vs

Antar Vijay-105

Atletico Victory +275

tie +240

Vs

Victory PSV +115

Victory Dortmund +210

tie +255

Wednesday 21st February

Vs

victory napoli +153

Victory Barcelona +157

tie +245

Vs

Victoria Porto +290

arsenal victory-115

tie +255