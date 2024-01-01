Adele reveals what she’ll do after Las Vegas show

Adele at an LA Lakers playoff game in LA April 2023 – Getty

Adele plans to achieve “extreme fitness” and play bingo after her Las Vegas residency ends.

The 35-year-old star will continue to perform her “Weekends with Adele” shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace until the summer, after extending her stay until the end of June, and now she has revealed she has big plans to improve. Her fitness and social life improves when she has more time to herself.

According to the Daily Mail, the singer said during a recent concert: “I don’t usually make New Year’s resolutions, but I want to strengthen the muscles in my body and my goal is to learn to do backflips without pain. That way, by next New Year’s Eve, I’ll be so fit – it’ll be so much fun – that I can do a backflip somewhere. I decided that this year I wanted to get to my best physical shape. I did this a few years ago ” and felt great, but I know I can be stronger than this. So I’m going to start weight training again to get my back back in shape.”

Adele then revealed that she plans to host weekly bingo nights for her friends at her Los Angeles home.

She further added, “Once my shows are over, I want to organize weekly activities with my friends at home.”