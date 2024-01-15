Adele: The exorbitant prices of her concert tickets anger her fans

Recognized around the world, Adele is a music icon whose remarkable voice is matched only by her extraordinary personality. Her life story is one of raw talent, of a woman from an ordinary background who managed to achieve global star status. Adele has won over 50 music industry awards and set several records: she is the first singer to have two songs peak in the British Top 5 and three to reach No. 1 on various charts. Board American. If the artist has many fans in Europe, the most modest of them have no chance to admire her on stage during the series of 10 concerts she will give next August in Munich, Germany. According to BFMTV report on February 15, the ticket prices became too high, angering the star’s fans.

A week after the pre-sale started, fans expressed their anger on social networks at the high prices. Some people say that they are unable to spend such sums, condemning “a real scam, Ticket prices, which started at 74.90 euros – for seats far away from the stage – ranged from 275 to 420 euros, depending on the category., On the German site Eventim.de, which sells tickets for Adele concerts, prices reach 1,152 euros for a VIP seat. This trend is found in most of the major international artists like Beyoncé or Madonna. However, despite the controversy, enthusiasm for Adele’s concerts remains undeniable. More than 270,000 people stood in virtual queues on 10 planned dates in Munich on the first day tickets went on sale on February 7.

rest under this advertisement

rest under this advertisement

Read also



Canceled Celine Dion concert: 14,000 people still waiting for reimbursement



in residence in las vegas

Despite the high prices, the city of Munich is happy with the economic benefits of Adele’s 10 concerts, and is hoping to cement its reputation as a major cultural destination in the process. After a six-year wait, Adele released a new album in November 2021, 30, a reference to the age when she began writing it, when her life was nothing but suffering between divorce and the sudden end of her career. The “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You” singer is currently in residence in Las Vegas, United States until June. According to Live Nation, she performed a total of 100 shows over 50 weekends under the slogan “Weekends with Adele”.

Read also



Is the impact of the Taylor Swift concert on the US economy underestimated?

