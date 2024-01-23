After Beyoncé, Britney Spears and Demi Lovato, international choreographer Jo Jo Gomez has collaborated with Nora Fatehi for her latest international dance anthem ‘I’m Bossy’ : Bollywood News

In a much-awaited move for fans, Nora Fatehi’s latest international single, ‘i’m bossy,’ initially released in audio format on December 28 last year, has now released its official music video. The stunning visuals are accompanied by choreography from none other than the legendary JoJo Gomez, whose impressive portfolio includes iconic names like Beyoncé and Britney Spears.

The audio release in late December had fans eagerly anticipating the music video, and today is the culmination of that anticipation. Nora Fatehi, who is known for her impeccable dancing skills and captivating performances, teams up with choreographer Jojo Gomez to create a visual spectacle.



For those unaware, Gomez is recognized globally for her work with some of the biggest names in the music industry. he adds his touch ‘I am bossy,‘Taking the dance element to new heights. With a career that includes choreographing for legends like Beyoncé and Britney Spears, JoJo Gomez’s involvement in Nora Fatehi’s latest project adds an extra layer of excitement.

‘I’m bossy’ It is not just a musical presentation but also a visual feast, incorporating Afro-pop beats and presenting itself as a dance anthem. Nora Fatehi, who is known for her versatility and ability to combine different dance styles effortlessly, brings her A-game to the choreography, making it a treat for her fans.

