Luis Tejada dies at 41: Former university student and Juan Aurich suffers cardiac arrest Matador panama

In Panama they have reported that, unfortunately, former football player Luis Tejada died of heart failure after playing football in the legendary championship.

Former football player Luis Tejada has sent shockwaves throughout the Panama region, as it has been reported that the remembered scorer Juan Aurich has died.

It all started when journalists alvaro martinezWho hinted through his social networks that was playing a match to ‘get’ the popular Veterans League in Santa Librada And he had severe chest pain, so he was immediately taken to the hospital.

“They informed me that Luis Tejada was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Unofficially he had chest pains while playing in the Veterans League in Santa Librada. Apparently they were reviving him in the ambulance”he pointed.

Luis Tejada was taken to the hospital

This became a trend within minutes of what happened luis tejadaThe same journalist reported that, from the hospital, they told him the sad news about the former goalscorer. juan aurich,

“More than an hour ago they gave me the sad news from the hospital, but out of respect for the family I will not tell it. I will wait for the officer. This is no shifting bomb, this is the life of a legend and we need to protect this delicate Must be responsible for information”he explained.

luis tejada

Federation of Panama confirms the death of Luis Tejada

FEPAFUT issued a statement to inform the sensitive death of luis tejada,

“The Panama Football Federation deeply regrets the death of Luis Carlos ‘Matador’ Tejada Hansel. Historic scorer for the Panama national team, a fundamental part of our first FIFA World Cup 2018 and synonymous with the growth and development of football in our country. We We express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and to the entire Panamanian football and sports family in general.”

FEPAFUT ABOUT LUIS TEJADA

Panamanian journalists mourn the death of Luis Tejada

Journalist Luis Alberto Giraldo Spoke about Luis Tejada’s death: “Panama football is in mourning. They have just confirmed the death of Luis Tejada, the pride of Panama football”,

luis tejada passed away

Other than this, jose miguel dominguezAlso expressed regret at this terrible news about Luis Tejada, better known as ‘Chepebomba’. “I loved you like a brother. I respected you and admired you like my perfect child. Always in my heart, football friend. Legends never die, ‘Matado’. May your soul rest in peace “,

luis tejada passed away

Luis Tejada is a role model in Juan Aurich

let’s remember this luis tejada When he wore it he left an indelible mark on our Peruvian football juan aurichA team in which he is considered a role model for winning the national title in 2011. Furthermore, for playing 179 games and scoring 101 goals.

Luis Tejada at the Peruvian football final with Juan Aurich Join Libero WhatsApp Channel