This amazing tablet with 5G WiFi, up to 1TB and a big battery is available at the lowest price on Amazon

And for daily and basic use it is not necessary to make a big outlay, but you can get a quality product like this teclast m50 pro, which has an attractive design and the required power to accomplish all types of tasks. Plus, it’s available to you on Amazon for less than €170 and with free shipping. Below, we tell you everything you need to know about its features and that will reassure you.

Beautiful, comfortable to use and with good performance

The first thing that will catch your attention is its beauty section. And despite being an affordable model, we are faced with a tablet made of metal chassis that gives a premium feel. is only 7.8 mm thick And its weight barely reaches 435 grams, This makes it easy to use and easy to transport. It has IPS screen 10.1 inches And it features Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) with a maximum brightness of 350 nits. It also has very well used bezels with a screen-to-body ratio of 83%. Additionally, it also includes authentication Widevine L1 To view streaming content in high definition.

Regarding hardware, this tablet has an eight-core UNISOC T616 chip, which, without being anything amazing, does the trick. provides good performance The performance can be achieved while browsing the internet, opening applications, playing videos and even playing games, albeit with medium-low detail levels. they support you 8 GB physical RAMWhich can be expanded up to 16 GB using 8 GB virtual RAM. Additionally, it includes 256GB storageExpandable through the use of a microSD card up to 1 TB.