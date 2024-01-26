This amazing tablet with 5G WiFi, up to 1TB and a big battery is available at the lowest price on Amazon

When it comes to enjoying a good multimedia experience, using a tablet is still a great option. In recent years, new Asian companies have appeared capable of offering devices with good hardware at really affordable prices. This is the case of this model from the TECLAST firm that has everything you can imagine with good discounts on Amazon.
And for daily and basic use it is not necessary to make a big outlay, but you can get a quality product like this teclast m50 pro, which has an attractive design and the required power to accomplish all types of tasks. Plus, it’s available to you on Amazon for less than €170 and with free shipping. Below, we tell you everything you need to know about its features and that will reassure you.
Beautiful, comfortable to use and with good performance
The first thing that will catch your attention is its beauty section. And despite being an affordable model, we are faced with a tablet made of metal chassis that gives a premium feel. is only 7.8 mm thick And its weight barely reaches 435 grams, This makes it easy to use and easy to transport. It has IPS screen 10.1 inches And it features Full HD resolution (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) with a maximum brightness of 350 nits. It also has very well used bezels with a screen-to-body ratio of 83%. Additionally, it also includes authentication Widevine L1 To view streaming content in high definition.
Regarding hardware, this tablet has an eight-core UNISOC T616 chip, which, without being anything amazing, does the trick. provides good performance The performance can be achieved while browsing the internet, opening applications, playing videos and even playing games, albeit with medium-low detail levels. they support you 8 GB physical RAMWhich can be expanded up to 16 GB using 8 GB virtual RAM. Additionally, it includes 256GB storageExpandable through the use of a microSD card up to 1 TB.
Other characteristics that we should highlight is the presence of 4 speakers able to offer good stereo sound, as well as Wi-Fi 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack connector. Its 6,000 mAh battery will help you Use the tablet for a day or two Reaching 9 or 10 hours of web browsing, before charging. Furthermore, it includes a 13 MP camera on the rear and a 5 MP camera on the front.
At under €170 this tablet is a great option
If you are looking for a tablet with which you can enjoy a good multimedia experience at an affordable price, there is no doubt that the TECLAST M50 Pro is a good choice. It has a beautiful design, nice panel, four speakers and the power needed for daily home use.
All this without making very significant outlays. There’s this one on Amazon RRP €199.99But you can get it cheaper by checking the box “Apply €30 Coupon”, then it can be yours for just €169.99. Furthermore, it has very good ratings on Amazon, which confirms that it is an excellent purchasing option.