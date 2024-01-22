After Jenna Ortega’s departure, this actress can return to this horror saga, but on one condition!

Success does not guarantee stability. Cinema is replete with examples of franchises that hit a wall when they became hits. The reasons could be many: financial, creative, linked to agenda incompatibilities or the sudden departure of some key people. Today’s story completely falls in this category.

Scream, a nearly thirty-year-old franchise

Birth 1996The horror franchise Scream continued to return as a regular until 2011. That year, viewers were able to discover scream iv, which takes the form of a reboot or disguised remake of the franchise. Every time, there is a thought of proposing A slasher film in which a killer dressed as a ghost stalks the characters And it was logically nicknamed Ghostface. The first feature film completely revived public interest in the slasher film, No less than $173 million at the box office, The two sequels, released in 1997 and 2000, followed suit, earning $172 and $161 million, respectively. It should still be noted that budgets exploded, from $14 to $22 million and then up to $40 million for Scream 3. then took a break of eleven yearsA new series of films is expected to be relaunched based on certain rules.

Unfortunately, and despite a budget of $40 million, Scream IV was less well received and only made $97 million, However, the fourth opus has regained credibility over the years, and many now regard it as one of the best sequels, We’ll have to wait 11 years again to see Scream in the cinema. This new Scream film, set to be released in 2022, is billed as a “relaunch” of the franchise, albeit one that takes into account everything that came before. Directed by Tyler Gillette and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Scream 2022 revolves around Samantha Carpenter, who returns to her hometown of Woodsboro, the location of the original murders. In casting, so we found Melissa Barrera, Jenna OrtegaWith Jack Quaid and Mason Gooding, Mickey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jasmine Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar and Kyle Gallner.

Various actors from the saga also return, such as Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. With a budget of only $24 million, scream 2022 is a real hit, returning to the success of the first film and grossed $138.8 million. From 2023, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega will return with Scream VI which is even better than its predecessor. With a budget of $35 million, Tyler Gillette and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin’s film draws crowds and brings in approximately $169 million, Overall, the Scream franchise grossed over $910 million after spending $177 million. But while everything seemed to be in place for Scream VII to quickly go into production and achieve success.

Mass Departure, Who Will Save Scream 7?

However, everything is not always so simple. currently, The next film is at an impasseBecause both the stars are no longer on the project. melissa garrera fired For comments considered controversial on the current geopolitical situation, and Jenna Ortega packed her bags because she didn’t plan to return without her partner, It is a very difficult situation for Director Christopher Landon, who also decided to leave, noting that his “dream job” had become “a nightmare”. So the heads turned that way Neve Campbell, actress who played Sidney Prescott In every film in the franchise except Scream VI. believing this, she did not want to return proper payment was not made Despite the importance of his character:

Unfortunately, I will not be participating in the next Scream film. As a woman, I have had to work very hard in my career to establish my worth, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt like the offer I was given didn’t match the value I brought to the franchise.

I know the tide is turning right now, and I think production is thinking about how to ride out the storm. I wouldn’t be surprised if I got a call. If they were to come back to me, it would be with a respectable offer that would be commensurate with what I bring to this franchise. (…) we will see. I took a tough stance a few years ago, and I still don’t believe they would have treated me the way they did if I had been a man. I deserve some consideration for running this franchise for so long. , She announced recently.

He said that the Scream films meant a lot to the audience, Wes Craven, Kevin Williamson and the entire cast and that he would be sad to see the franchise end this way. At the moment, we don’t know what will happen with Scream 7, or whether Neve Campbell will make her return., Patience.