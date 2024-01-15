After North Korea’s missile test, America and South Korea flew fighter planes in joint exercises

An American F-16. Europa Press/Contact/Senior Airman Amy Rangel



South Korea and United States Advanced stealth fighter aircraft take off in joint missile interception exercise on Friday Korean PeninsulaSouth Korea’s air force said it was an apparent response to weapons tests conducted this year by rival North Korea.

North Korea has conducted six rounds of missile tests so far this year, most of them reportedly involving cruise missiles that typically fly at low altitudes to overcome opponents’ missile defenses. Analysts say that in the event of conflict, North Korea intends to use cruise missiles to attack US aircraft carriers as well as US military bases in Japan.

South Korea’s air force said in a statement that Friday’s drills involved F-35A fifth-generation stealth fighters from both countries and other South Korean fighter aircraft. They said that F 35A Americans deployed to South Korea from the base on Wednesday Aerial view of Kadena in Okinawa, Japan,

North Korea has stepped up its weapons tests from 2022 in what experts say is an effort to increase its influence in future diplomacy. South Korea and the United States have responded by expanding their military exercises and trilateral training to include Japan.

North Korea confirms launch of solid fuel medium-range ballistic missile. Europa Press/Contact/Kim Jae-hwan



On the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, top diplomats from South Korea, the United States and Japan agreed to strengthen their joint response capability against North Korea’s growing nuclear threats and halt funding for its nuclear program. Agreed to coordinate. Answer. According to the South Korean Foreign Ministry.

This year, North Korea is expected to step up its testing activities and aggressive rhetoric as both the United States and South Korea approach elections. North Korea probably wants international recognition nuclear stateExperts say this situation will help North Korea get relief from US-led economic sanctions.

North Korea’s advances in its nuclear arsenal have potentially hardened its stance, and there are concerns that the North could launch limited military provocations against the South. Observers say a large-scale attack is unlikely, as North Korea has superior American and South Korean forces.

US and South Korean officials have repeatedly warned that any North Korean nuclear attack against them would mean the end of the North Korean government led by Kim Jong-un.

