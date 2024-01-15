GTA Online revolutionizes the saga with a series of missions that will force you to cooperate with the Los Santos police

As part of the new update, Grand Theft Auto Online players will have to help police officer Vincent Effenbarger solve a controversial case in Los Santos.

There’s never time to relax in GTA Online. Rock Star GTA V’s multiplayer mode is being pushed to the last minute while they continue to work on GTA 6, which will go on sale sometime next year in 2025.

Every week, GTA Online is updated with new content New Cars/Vehicles Until Double or Triple Rewards EventsAs well as additional missions.

In such a situation, this week Rockstar has prepared a surprise, which will reach gta online With next update. And be careful, because this deviates from the general theme of the saga.

Maybe it’s not even that important, but it could be a small clue regarding future games in the saga. Can you imagine a GTA character cooperating with a police officer?

Well This will become true in the next GTA Online updateAnd we already have the first details about it.

“Patrol” in Los Santos with GTA Online

This week, GTA Online players can enjoy a new car for the Los Santos race, such as Declasse Impeller SZ,

Talking about displays, this car is now available at both Southern San Andreas Super Auto and Luxury Auto Dealerships.

They also shed light on Double and Triple GTA Dollar and XP Event For casino events, including a new quest line led by Agatha Baker.

But, without a doubt, the most shocking thing is new search lineWhich will come in the next GTA Online update.

In these missions, We cooperate with police officer Vincent Effenbarger, whom we have already met at The Diamond Casino & Resort. He worked as the security chief, and is now part of the city police force.

We will have to do Help Vincent solve a mysterious case in Los Santos, which marks the first collaboration with security forces in GTA Online.

Here’s the week’s news in summary:

New Vehicle: Declasse Impeller SZ Now available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos and on display at Luxury Autos dealerships.

Now available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos and on display at Luxury Autos dealerships. Triple GTA$ and RP In The Diamond’s Adversary Series.

In The Diamond’s Adversary Series. Double GTA$ and RP In jobs for the casino and in the casino story missions.

In jobs for the casino and in the casino story missions. 100,000 GTA$ bonus Three tasks to complete for the casino this week.

Three tasks to complete for the casino this week. target of scrap robbery : Bravado Buffalo EVX, Declasse Mamba and Veni Issi Rally.

: Bravado Buffalo EVX, Declasse Mamba and Veni Issi Rally. Vehicles from Premium Luxury Automobiles Dealerships :Vyser Neo, Ennis Paragon R, Ennis Hellion, Ubermach Zion Classic and Vapid Peyote Gasser.

:Vyser Neo, Ennis Paragon R, Ennis Hellion, Ubermach Zion Classic and Vapid Peyote Gasser. vehicles from luxury auto dealerships : New Declasse Impeller SZ and Fathom FR36.

: New Declasse Impeller SZ and Fathom FR36. Hao Premium Test Vehicle :Declasse Vigero ZX.

:Declasse Vigero ZX. LS Car Meet Awards Vehicle – Earn the Ocelot Pariah for finishing in the top five in the LS Car Meet Series for three consecutive days.

– Earn the Ocelot Pariah for finishing in the top five in the LS Car Meet Series for three consecutive days. LS Car Meet Test Vehicle : Declasse Vigero, Vapid Bullet and Invetero Coquette.

: Declasse Vigero, Vapid Bullet and Invetero Coquette. Wheel of Fortune Grand Prize :Ubermacht Rebel GTS.

:Ubermacht Rebel GTS. 30% off In the decoration of the main attic in the casino store.

In the decoration of the main attic in the casino store. vehicle discount : 30% off on Ennis Paragon R, Ennis Hellion, Ubermach Zion Classic and Vapid Peyote Gasser.

: 30% off on Ennis Paragon R, Ennis Hellion, Ubermach Zion Classic and Vapid Peyote Gasser. mobile arsenal discount : 25% off Heavy Rifle and 30% off Advanced Rifle for GTA+ members.

: 25% off Heavy Rifle and 30% off Advanced Rifle for GTA+ members. For GTA+ members: Free Ocelot Jugular (Sport), two Chameleon Pants, Heartbreaker Jacket and Caps, Black or Red Lunar New Year Shirt and Pants, double GTA$ and RP on Casino Jobs and Casino Story Missions, and 40% off Casino Penthouse.

There is no date yet for the next update for GTA Online, but it will undoubtedly be a “swan song” for loyal Grand Theft Auto multiplayer players.

GTA Online is available PS5, PS4, Xbox SeriesBoth independently and integrated into versions of GTA V. Will Rockstar maintain the same format with the release gta 6,