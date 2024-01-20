After the signings of Hader and Stephenson, what is the reliever market like?

Hader’s contract is the largest contract ever given to a reliever in baseball history and could create a market for other relievers in the market. And there’s still plenty available in free agency.
Feinsand reported that the Yankees have Interest in Dominican Hector Neris, who had a career year with the Astros in 2023. He posted an ERA of 1.71 and a WHIP of 1.05 in 71 appearances. The Yankees would also be willing to reunite with Wendy Peralta, who has also been linked as a possible target for the Mets.
He went undefeated after the Dodgers acquired Ryan Brazier last June. He gave up only six runs (three earned) in 38.2 innings and his WHIP with Los Angeles was 0.72. According to MLB Network analyst Jon Heyman, the 36-year-old right-hander will have six teams integrate.
The Cubs are one of the teams that has shown interest in Hader. They may also be trying to strengthen the bullpen through the trade market after it was reported they would be after Dominican Guardians close to Emmanuel ClassAccording to Bruce Levin of 670 The Score.
Several other quality bullpen arms remain in free agency, including Aroldis Chapman, David Robertson, Jacob Junis and Matt Moore. Now that Hader is in Houston, perhaps a series of relief pitching signings could be seen.
