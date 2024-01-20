PS5 and Nintendo Switch dominate the console market: this is how gaming is being revived

In Europe, more PS4 video games were sold than Xbox Series X/S. (Photo structure: Infobay)

During the year 2023, sales of video games for computers and consoles in Europe reached 182 million units, representing a slight increase of 1.7% compared to the previous year.

PS5 tops the list of best-selling video game consoles in EuropeAnd in turn, it was the most sought-after device in the market with a significant increase of 177% in its sales compared to 2022.

In general, Console sales on the continent have seen a surge, up 4.2% compared to last yearA total of 7.4 million consoles were sold.

The Nintendo Switch ranks second in both console sales and video game sales. However, its sales declined by 10% compared to last year. On the other hand, Xbox Series X/S sales declined, falling by 18% in 2023.

This data comes from Games Sales Data (GSD), which is responsible for monitoring the sales of games in physical format in the most important markets of Europe and in digital format by most of the large game publishers on the continent. Similarly, GSD revealed the 20 best-selling games of 2023.

EA’s soccer video game, EA Sports FC 24, was the best-selling game last year, despite a 9% decline in sales compared to its previous version, FIFA 23.

The decline is not a surprise as the brand was changed and besides, there was also the World Cup last year., Nevertheless, sales remain stronger than for FIFA before the pandemic.

The Hogwarts Legacy game came in second place and has seen notable success in addition to EA’s soccer gamesAchieving the highest annual sales since 2017, the year in which sales records began.

For its part, it hasn’t been a good year for the new Call of Duty, as it surprisingly didn’t rank in the top three, with sales of Modern Warfare 3 falling 32% compared to Modern Warfare 2 the previous year.

In sixth place is Activision Blizzard’s Diablo 4, while there are two Nintendo Switch hits, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.Are placed at seventh and ninth position respectively.

The top ten is closed by Spider-Man 2, It was also a good year for Rockstar Games, with GTA 5 in fifth place with sales down only 1% compared to the previous year and Red Dead Redemption 2 in eighth place, with a 19% increase in sales.

Other new releases in the top 20 include Star Wars Jedi: Survivor at number 11, Assassin’s Creed Mirage at number 12, F1 23 at number 15, and Resident Evil 4 Remake at number 17.

1. EA Sports FC 24 (EA)

2. Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros.)

3. fifa 23 (ea)

4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard)

5. Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar)

6. Diablo 4 (Activision Blizzard)

7. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)

8. Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar)

9. Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo)

10. Spider-Man 2 (Sony)

Eleven. Star Wars Jedi: Survivors (EA)

12. Assassin’s Creed Mirage (Ubisoft)

13. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)

14. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision)

fifteen. F1 23 (EA/Codemasters)

16. Nintendo Switch Sports* (Nintendo)

17. Resident Evil 4 Remake (Capcom)

18. God of War Ragnarok (Sony)

19. NBA 2K23 (2K Games)

Twenty. It Takes Two (EA)

Of all video games sold in 2023, 34% were released in the same year, a slightly lower percentage from 35% in 2022.

The United Kingdom remains the largest video game market in Europe After this there are Germany, France, Spain and Italy.