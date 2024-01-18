Schools organize against the government by the Coordinator of Coexistence and Welfare

Anna Simo came into education with a desire to make her mark. Or so it seems. At the beginning of this school year, the Education Department of the Generalitat of Catalonia created a new figure in Catalan educational centres: the Co-Education, Coexistence and Emotional Well-Being Coordinator. This is popularly known as COCOBE and each school or institute has to appoint one of its teachers for this new responsibility. Initially, there was no remuneration in the new work, but at the end of October it was announced that a sum would be allocated so that each centre’s COCOBE could supplement their salaries.

According to Shiksha, the coordinator of co-education, co-existence and emotional well-being has these five missions:

Ensure that the Centre’s educational project incorporates factors of emotional well-being, co-education, democratic citizenship and global awareness.

Guarantee respect for all students.

To promote the use of peaceful conflict resolution methods among the educational community.

Promote strategies to identify potential risk situations and promote intervention measures.

Identify and propose targeted training activities for the academic community in this area.

During the first two months of the school year, each center’s coordinator received “training” in this area. Specifically, they were conferences on “students’ well-being and situations of violence”. Management teams and new coordinators were present at these sessions.

criticism from the beginning

The faculty criticized the department’s new imposition from the beginning. Not only because it was unpaid work in the first place, but also because the coordinator had to perform tasks for which he was not trained or prepared. For example, any type of violence in educational centres, the responsibility of which is now COCOBE. Also anything related to sex education or LGTBI rights, that will be up to the coordinator.

To mitigate the criticism, the Generalitat contributed 3.9 million euros so that the 3,400 new coordinators could supplement their salaries, but this is ridiculous and does not reach 150 euros per month. For all this, many schools in Garraf have already organized to stand against education. Teachers of these centers assure that the responsibilities of the COCOBE coordinator are the straw that breaks the camel’s back after “a lot of educational nonsense”.

As e-Notice has learned, the intention is to soon be able to express your fatigue with the new demands of the Generalitat. And there are more and more schools that can join this movement, since there are many educational centers in Penedès. These schools maintain that teachers should not be performing these tasks, that they are not trained or prepared for what is asked of them and that the responsibility falls on those who already have a heavy workload.

Many centers and teachers demand from the Generalitat that COCOBE coordination should be assumed by professionals and also with planning, and not with sudden measures that come to educational centers. At the moment, there are several GARAF centers that they are organizing to set up, but there will be more. Another example of the huge gap between the education department and reality.