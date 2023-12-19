After “Wednesday”, The Addams Family’s Foul Uncle Also Deserves Its Own Spin Off

Fred Armisen is Jenna Ortega's dishonest uncle Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series.
Netflix – In The Addams Family, I’d Like, Uncle! According to Bloomberg information confirmed by Entertainment Weekly, Netflix has decided to continue its Gothic momentum with a second spin off addams family, Following the global success of the series created by Tim Burton Wednesday, With Jenna Ortega, the platform is beginning to develop a new series on one of the most delicious characters of this universe: Uncle Fatide.

The character of Uncle Fatid, played by Fred Armisen, appeared in only one episode. Wednesday, In it, he comes to seek refuge with his niece who is pursued by the police. And it is thanks to his help that the young woman discovers that the monster she is hunting is called “Hyde” and is not a werewolf.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the platform is in the early stages of the project. So we still don’t know if it’s the actor or not Saturday night Live That the title role will be given again. There’s also a good chance we’ll get Wednesday, Enid, and The Hand before Season 2 Wednesday,

Netflix wants to reproduce this phenomenon Wednesday

The continuation of the adventures of the Gothic high school girl is actually in preparation and after a delay due to the strike in Hollywood, filming should begin in the spring of 2024. It’s no surprise that Netflix decided to put a coin back into the machine, considering the series had set a record. In five days, Wednesday It was watched by 341.2 million hours worldwide, breaking the record set by Season 4 of Stranger Things. In the casting we found the star of the Scream Jenna Ortega, but also Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luiz Guzman (Gomez Addams), Emma Myers (Enid), Percy Hines White (Xavier), Hunter Doohan (Tyler), Gwendoline Christie (Larissa Weems), and Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill).

