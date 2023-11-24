Chicharito Hernández feels very excited upon arriving at Chivas; But it’s not official yet

After several days of rumors regarding the return of javier ‘chicharito’ hernandez To ShivajAll the details of the negotiations between the two parties are beginning to emerge and are slowly being confirmed, as the forward has broken his silence and revealed his desire to be part of the ‘sacred flock’ once again.

so He announced this during his last broadcast on his Twitch channelWhere he assured that both he and his team of representatives, as well as the ‘Rojiblanca’ board, have made important efforts so that the interests coincide and the prodigal son returns to the place that established him as a footballer, making him a champion. Make. and gave him the opportunity to migrate Europe,





Mexican forward confirms talks are ongoing with ‘Sacred Flock’ board for return to Liga MX twitch@ch14

“I’m looking forward to coming back Shivaj, This week. My representative will be in Guadalajara. We are making very good efforts from both sides. I have offers from other teams, but my priority is to return to the Flock,” commented the 35-year-old forward during the broadcast.

return of an idol

During the last few years, including the end of his career in Europe, fans Shivaj Due to the lack of consistent goals they kept calling for the return of ‘Chicharito’ Liga MXThe position where the Mexican has shone his light during his career has changed names several times.

“How can I not be excited? I’m returning to the team that saw me born, that gave me the chance to go to Europe, There have been conversations, as much as it seems like there are certainties, there is also a lot of uncertainty, I know where I want to go and I want to go to Guadalajara.”





most important mission

With regard to the objectives it faces, javier hernandez He knows there is only one acceptable to both the club and the fans; The long-awaited 13th league title was close to reaching the organization Completion 2023where they fell before tigers In the final after overtime.

“I would love to sign it, I can’t yet. I don’t know if I’ll make it (13th), but I went there Manchester United And we won Leagues 19 and 20, that’s all I’m saying,” he mentioned. Chicharito During its broadcast, which was watched by more than 5 thousand online viewers at that time.





Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez He is not at his best and is far behind that destabilizing player who could change the game at any moment, because in recent years Guadalajara has been said more about what he has done off the field rather than on it. Is.

Rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, which Chicharito suffered last year and which caused him to be unable to continue playing and was sidelined LA GalaxyDue to which Hernandez Balcazar is not able to officially return to the playing field and one of his options is to return MX League.