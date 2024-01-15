Injustice: Gods Among Us For PC Free Download 2024

Injustice: Gods Among Us PC Free Download 2024

Direct download link for the Injustice Ultimate Edition PC game. The game “Injustice Among Us: Definitive Edition” was released in November 2013.

NetherRealm Studio’s Injustice Gods Within Us Ultimate Edition is a bold addition to NetherRealm Studio’s new fighting game series. Six new characters are available for players to choose from, along with over 30 skins and 60 STARs. This version is packed with lab missions.

The award-winning company’s latest releases feature DC Comics characters such as Batman and the Joker. It also includes Green Lantern, Superman, Wonder Woman and The Flash. In a world where the lines between good and bad are blurred, heroes and villains engage in massive battles.