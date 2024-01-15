Car Dealership Simulator updated version free download

Direct link to download Car Dealer Simulator PC game. Car Dealership Simulator will be released in 2022.

Car Dealership Simulator, a highly detailed and comprehensive car dealership simulation game. Car Dealer Simulator includes detailed mechanics of buying and selling cars. You can buy, sell and clean your car.

Become the best dealer in the area by upgrading, improving and keeping your dealership clean. Earn customer respect by keeping your vehicle clean. Keep the environment clean! Otherwise, you risk losing customers. Every customer has a different price, so don’t try to sell your vehicle now or you’ll miss out on the next sale!