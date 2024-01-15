Euro Truck Simulator 2 PC version free download
Euro Truck Simulator Free Download PC Game with Direct Links Preloaded. Euro Truck Simulator 2 was released in October 2012.
As a truck driver, you’ll travel across Europe, delivering important cargo over long distances. Your endurance, speed, and skill will be tested as you explore dozens of European cities, including the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, and more. Get behind the wheel, prove you have what it takes. Build your own fleet of trucks, buy a garage, hire drivers and manage your business to maximize profits.
- Click the “Download” button below and you should be redirected to UploadHaven.
- Wait 5 seconds and click the blue Download Now button. Now start the download and wait for it to complete.
- Once the Euro Truck Simulator 2 download is complete, right-click on the .zip file and click “Extract to Euro.Truck.Simulator.2.v1.49.2.23s.Incl.ALL.DLC.zip” (for this you must have 7-Zip, which you can get here).
- Double-click the Euro Truck Simulator 2 folder and run the exe application.
- have fun! Make sure you are running the game as administrator and if you get any missing dll errors, look for the Redist or _CommonRedist folder and install all the programs in that folder.