Transparent televisions, with great images and as if they’re floating: CES 2024 news

The device features MicroLED technology for the first time.



In this Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 Starting to release its first interesting device: the transparent television. A technology that they have brought SAMSUNG And lg At the fair and it takes a step forward in screen consumption for the home.

Although neither of the two companies talked about the selling price, details of its operation and the technology behind it were revealed to provide a different experience.

Before the start of CES, the company held an event to show off some new technology. One of the products is its first transparent screen MicroLED.

This technology has a higher level of brightness compared to OLED and transparent LCD models. The panel provides exactly the same experience holographic displayA, where the material appears to be floating in air.

Samsung and LG televisions were only revealed, but neither have a price or release date. (infobae)

Furthermore, its thickness of just one centimeter and high pixel density provides clearer images. Regarding its design, the panel gives the feeling of being a piece of glass, since it has no frame and it is possible to see objects behind it.

A major advantage of these transparent panels is their resistance to the effects of ambient light, surpassing OLED panels in brightness. However, with the current cost of $150,000 for a 110-inch model in the non-transparent line of MicroLED, the price of this type of display is expected to be one that is difficult to access.

LG, on the other hand, has presented its breakthrough in transparent TVs with the launch of the first wireless transparent OLED at CES 2024.

This innovative 4K screencall out oled t, It features LG’s wireless transmission technology for audio and video. One feature is its contrast screen that rolls up into a box at the base, providing the ability to raise or lower with the push of a button.

Samsung and LG televisions were only revealed, but neither have a price or release date. (LG)

The heart of this device is the new processor alpha 11 ai From LG, which offers four times the performance of the previous generation. This translates into 70% higher graphics performance and 30% faster processing speed.

Furthermore, it is compatible with lg zero connect boxWhich allows wireless transmission of content-

The OLED T’s versatile design offers freestanding, against-the-wall, and wall-mounted configurations, while its base features speakers that direct sound downwards and deliver high quality.

In 2023, displays are brought to CES wireless tv This gave the fair something to talk about. However, at the time the device was a prototype and not many details were given other than showing a panel that could be taken anywhere and even placed on a window with a glass suction cup.

Displays will introduce a new generation of wireless televisions at CES 2024. (displaced)

For this year, the company has already confirmed its participation in the event and said that it will bring two finished products: Displace Flex and Displace Mini. These televisions do not require cables or ports to operate, are “super light” and are controlled with hand gestures.

In addition, presentation of a prototype of 110 inches Details yet to be confirmed

In terms of innovations, the company announced that flex It will include an optional magnetic wireless charging system, which marks a significant difference from the 55-inch model shown earlier.

The company has also announced a purchasing platform Aye For their televisions, they are striving to create an ambient computing experience unique to the market. By using gestures to control the display, users will be able to identify products in frozen scenes and easily purchase them through the devices’ viewpoint nfc Or a mobile application.