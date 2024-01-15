Age of Empires III: Complete Collection PC Download

Strategic games with real-time experience are one of the popular genres among gamers. Most players want to play an immersive game packed with exciting features and scenarios. Age of Empires is also among those real-time strategic games that can help you gain epic experiences. This game can help you learn about the European powers of the historical era and give you an exploration experience in different styles.

Age of Empires III: Complete Collection Game Download for PC

Name Age of Empires III: Complete Collection Initial release date October 18, 2005 Platforms macOS, Microsoft Windows, Classic Mac OS, N-Gage, Windows Mobile Developer Editor Microsoft Corporation, MacSoft, Glu Mobile, Destineer, Xbox Game Studios Modes Single-player video game, Multiplayer video game Composer Stephen Rippy Category PC Games > Strategy

What is Age of Empires III: Complete Collection about?

Age of Empires III is a strategy game that features real-time scenarios. It was developed by Ensemble Studios and published by Microsoft Game Studios. It is the third installment of the Age of Empires series released on October 18, 2005.

Age of Empires III is a game that offers a realistic approach with the help of unique visual details and advanced level battle physics. This version picks up where Age of Empire II left off. Players are placed in a game where the setting is set in the European power in which one has to explore and conquer the new world gradually.

Age of Empires III Gameplay: Complete Collection

The gameplay of Age of Empires: Complete Collection has different types of options. The player can select an option from Town Center, Settlers or just with a covered cart. This depends on the player’s choice regarding the type of game selected. In the earlier stage of the game, the exact terrain on the map is crossed out. To make them visible, the player must be equipped with teammates.

The player has to explore the map by collecting different things like food, coins, wood, natural resources, etc. It is also equipped with the option in which the player trains units and constructs buildings. Simply put, the gameplay is like saving a civilization from the brink. The player can opt for different ages, civilizations and campaign settings while selecting them.

Game Features Age of Empires III: Complete Collection

With a real-time focus, Age of Empire III comes with many features that make it an incredible strategy game. Here we list some of the separate classes that will help you get the most out of this game.

Gain an experience of different ages.

The Age of Empire game is like any other real-time strategy game in which the player gradually advances through the different technological phases. Helps achieve gradual upgrades, buildings, units and much more from the player. This is one of the most attractive features of Age of Empire III that helps the player delve into different historical periods.

Campaign mode

The complete collection comes with three campaign modes in which the player progresses through major periods of history. In this, the story revolves around the Black family and follows them effectively.

Multiplayer option

Multiplayer games can be played easily with the help of the included online game studios. You can also choose through LAN or IP connection. It comes with a free multiplayer account on ESO, a dedicated option to play the multiplayer game online.

Strategic alliances and development

One of the best inclusions in the game is the strategy school. These are the tactics by which players can play against each other by acquiring different strategies. If you play online, there are various play styles in terms of strategies.

If you want to get a real-time strategic historical experience, Age of Empires III will be the best choice. It provides a gaming experience and helps you grasp the idea of ​​European civilizations of the historical and medieval period. On top of that, the realistic approach to combat and gameplay makes it quite popular among gamers.

Age of Empires III: Complete Collection – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.2 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 2.0 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 2GB

OS: Windows XP

VIDEO CARD: 64 MB NVIDIA GeForce 6800 or ATI Radeon X1300

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 12 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 64 MB

Frequent questions

How can we play the multiplayer campaign mode in Age of Empires III? There are three main options for playing the multiplayer campaign mode with the help of ESO, over IP or LAN.

Is this game available for PC players? Yes, it is available for PC players.

Can we choose the ages at which we want to start the game? Yes, the player can choose ages between two possible colonial eras.

