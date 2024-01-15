Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Download Full Game PC For Free (v1.51 & ALL DLC)

Ubisoft Quebec came up with the ninth installment of the Assassin’s Creed series, titled Assassin’s Creed Syndicate a few years ago. It is a video game full of action and adventure, developed by Ubisoft. The game was released for various consoles such as PlayStation, Windows, Xbox One, etc. on October 23, 2015. It is the next sequel to the 2014 installment titled Assassin’s Creed Unity.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate game download for PC

The game earned favorable reviews from critics and players. A PC version was also later developed, which received average reviews. Particularly commendable is the fluidity of the new combat mechanics introduced in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate. Additionally, critics loved the historical context of the setting, the map, and the addition of the rope thrower.

Shortly after its release, Syndicate was ranked the second best game in the franchise. It appeared on the lists of several awards and was nominated for many. Taking all aspects into account, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate can undoubtedly be ranked among the best games of this generation.

What is Assassin’s Creed Syndicate about?

The setting of the story closely resembles real-world incidents. It is a fictional story that takes place in 1868, during Victorian times in London, and depicts the centuries-old feud between the Assassins and the Templars. The former aims to establish peace through freedom, while the latter attempts to conquer and achieve peace. The story follows incidents that take place in the lives of two playable characters, Jacob and Evie Fyre. The story focuses on the struggles and challenges these two assassins face as they attempt to free London from the reign of the Templars.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate represents the peak of the industrial revolution in London, with maximum levels of inequality prevailing on its streets. To stop the unfair and ruthless rule of the Templars, the Fyre twins organize an army to liberate London.

The developers have used third-person narrative. Players can explore the open world environment on foot or by carriage. The game has introduced new means of transportation, which were not found in the previous sequels. The developers have also incorporated improved stealth and combat mechanisms. Players can switch their characters between Jacob and Evie between missions and outside of them.

The game garnered positive praise for its improved visuals, character modification, the introduction of a new mechanics and transportation system, and a variety of weapons. The developers have carefully constructed the engaging story, maintaining its playfulness in the process and finely interweaving the subplots with the main plot of the game.

How to play

Syndicate mainly represents GamePlay elements similar to its previous sequels. Players have set missions that they must complete for the game to progress. If not on a mission, players can freely wander the open streets of London during the time of the industrial revolution. However, the world depicted in Syndicate is much larger than that shown in previous games in the franchise.

In addition to set objectives, players can also complete side quests. These missions would eventually contribute to increasing the rewards and points earned by the player. The historical context shown in Syndicate Bears closely resembles the real-life setting of those days. The main enemy of the game is the Templar gang known as Ad Ruiners.

As mentioned above, players can control two main assassins, Evie and Jacob. Jacob is adept at launching close-range fights against the Templars, while Evie is smart, cunning, and strong when it comes to stealth. Another surprising fact about Evie is that she is the first female character introduced in the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Basically, players can use weapons like a staff sword, a revolver, brass knuckles, and a conventional kukri knife.

To make the game more interesting, the developers have introduced new navigation features such as a rope launch, carriages and a train. The rope launch allows players to create a zip line between buildings. The cars can be used to chase enemies and almost all combat scenes take place inside the train compartments.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Features

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate perfectly captures London during the time of the industrial revolution. The game reveals an incredible era and shows how the lives of millions of people were transformed with the emergence of technologies that were previously considered impossible. Listed below are some features of this important installment of Assassin’s Creed.

Syndicate has introduced several chariots to chase enemies and travel from one location to another. Local crowds can only walk on the sidewalks and not the streets. The game also includes steamships and trains.

The game has also introduced a variety of new equipment and weapons so that players don’t feel like reusing the same weapons. They can unlock even more dangerous and deadly weapons as they progress through the levels of the game. Initially, they can fight using a sword found in their assassin gauntlet. They can throw smoke bombs and knives aimed at enemies. Pistols are also available. Handguns include revolvers, derringers, and semi-automatic pistols. To deliver melee attacks, players can use staff swords, brass knuckles, and kukri.

Marvel through the rhythm of industrial life of the past.

The game has really captured the scenario of people during the Victorian era in London. From street fights to Big Ben and Buckingham Palace, the game has brought to light several scenes from that era. For example, doing parkour between moving vehicles, hijacking carriages, escaping from a demonstration or police raid, participating in street races and all that.

The game looks more vivid and realistic than its predecessors. The developers have taken care of every element and aspect of the game, trying to make it look as real as possible. The game features fierce gangs from Britain, with Jacob leading the gang. The game has realistically captured the fights fought, conveying every emotion from the crowd to the audience. It also shows a glimpse of London’s underworld. Depicting train robberies, rescuing children in distress, every scene has been portrayed in the best possible way.

The game features Jacob Fyre, a great assassin and warrior who, with the help of his sister Evie, will fight to free the masses of London from the oppressive rule of the Templars and bring them good luck. So get ready and participate in this truly sensational video game and experience excitement and adventure full of action and violent combats.

How to Download Assassin’s Creed Syndicate PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click the button Download Assassin’s Creed Syndicate for PC

: Click the button Download Assassin’s Creed Syndicate for PC Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Assassin’s Creed Syndicate for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5 2400s at 2.5 GHz or AMD FX 6350 at 3.9 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 6GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 270 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2 GB

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 (4GB) or newer GTX 970 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280X (3GB) or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4 GB (AMD 3 GB)

Frequent questions

Why is Assassin’s Creed Syndicate so bad? Considering the new elements that have been added to this game, it’s great. However, the game requires a lot of improvements, especially in terms of execution.

Is Assassin’s Creed Syndicate worth it? Although the game cannot be considered perfect, it offers an enjoyable experience to all players. Players will certainly love its visuals and soundtrack and its realistically depicted scenes of London during the industrial era.

How long is Assassin Creed Syndicate? Approximately, it would take 18.5 hours to complete.

Does the game have single player and multiplayer? No, unlike its predecessors, the game does not offer multiplayer.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.