Zombie Army 4 Download Full Game PC For Free

Zombie Army 4 Game Download for PC

Name zombie army 4 Initial release date February 4, 2020 Series elite sniper Editors Rebellion Developments, Game Source Entertainment Genders Shooting game, First-person shooter, Action game, Third-person shooter Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Developers Rebellion developments Category PC Games > Shooting, Action

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is a fascinating third-person game about fighting zombies. These zombies are not ordinary zombies because they were taken from hell by Hitler. If you’re ready for some wild action, this is the game for you.

The game is developed and published by Rebellion Developments. It is a sequel to Zombie Army Trilogy that was released in 2015. This cross-platform game is a new release and arrived on February 4, 2020. The game can be played on Windows, Stadia, PS4, and Microsoft Windows. If you are intrigued to know more about the game, read this article.

What is Zombie Army 4: Dead War about?

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is an action-packed third-person game. It has attractive gameplay that is all about fighting zombies.

The game is set in the year 1946, a year after Hitler was defeated and banished to hell. He gathers an entire army of zombies to wage war. The world is caught in the middle of an undead apocalypse.

The game has a team of zombie hunters ready for you. This is a huge advantage for players as they don’t have to fight alone. Each of them has a unique backstory that led them to this situation.

There are a total of four survivors, including Karl, Shola, Jun, and Boris. Players can select only one of the four survivors. Other alternate survivors are Josiah, Werner, Marie and Hector.

Players must face grotesque, rotten, and bloodthirsty monsters and defeat them to advance in the game. With each level, the zombies become powerful, which means you must give your all to survive until the end. Throughout the game, you will face a host of undead horrors.

The game offers different types of weapons for protection. Players must use these weapons to fight and defeat the undead. To get the most out of these weapons, you must use them in the right place.

How to play

Zombie Army 4 comes with exciting gameplay that will keep you glued to your screens for hours. The game takes place in 1946 and Hitler has risen from hell with an army of the undead to conquer the world. Well, this is the gist of the game’s story.

Players must focus on killing all the zombie hordes that threaten the existence of humans. You can use different killing techniques ranging from slashing to stomping to take down the zombies. The scarier you are, the better.

There are four survivors in the game and you can only select one. Each of the characters comes with a unique set of skills. The weapons provided are customizable. Players can add electrical or explosive effects to improve the performance of their weapons or the way they work.

Zombie Army is a simple game. All you have to do is shoot the undead dead and you’re done. The game is gory and full of bloodshed. The arcade-like action is what makes the game more interesting. If you love zombie survival horror, this game is for you.

Features of Zombie Army 4: Dead War

The game comes with many interesting features that you will love. Here is a brief summary:

Zombie Army 4 is about fighting the dead Hitler and his zombies. It’s a zombie survival horror game with lots of gory and grotesque action. You fight against the army of undead that emerged from the abysses of hell.

The game comes with excellent graphics and visual effects that make it more attractive. With all the gruesome scenes, this game is not for the faint of heart.

This is a cross-platform game that can be played on both console and PC. It is compatible with PS4, Xbox One, Windows and even Stadia.

The game offers you a solid collection of weapons to fight against the zombies. The best thing is that you can customize your weapons to improve their performance.

Zombie Army 4 is a newly released survival game, played from a third-person view. If you are ready for some gruesome action and carnage, this game is for you.

How to Download Zombie Army 4 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click on the Download Zombie Army 4 PC button

Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Zombie Army 4 PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Zombie Army 4: minimum system requirements

Windows 10 64-bit operating system

CPU Intel Core i3-6100 4 cores / ~3.7 GHz (or similar AMD)

Memory 4 GB RAM

Nvidia GTX 1030 2GB GPU (or similar AMD)

Storage 50GB

Zombie Army 4: recommended system requirements

Operating system: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 4-core 3.4 GHz / AMD FX-8370

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 4GB

System memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB hard drive space

DirectX 11 compatible graphics card

Frequent questions

Who are the survivors of Zombie Army 4? There are four survivors in the game, including Karl, Shola, Jun, and Boris.

What company developed Zombie Army 4? Zombie Army 4 is developed and published by Rebellion Developments.

Is there a multiplayer mode available in Zombie Army 4? Zombie Army 4 has single-player and multiplayer modes available.

