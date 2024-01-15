Age Of History II Download Free Full PC Version (v1.01415)

Age Of History II is a popular strategy game developed by Lukasz Jakowski and published under the name Lukasz Jakowski Games. The game is available to play in single-player and shared split-screen player versus player modes. Age Of History II is available to play in English, German, Dutch, Russian and Greek. Since the time of its release, the game has received very positive reviews.

Age Of History II Game Download For PC

Name Age of History II Initial release date November 21, 2018 Platforms Personal computer, Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows Developer Editor Lukasz Jankowski Genders Strategy lite version Available Category PC Games >Strategy War Game

What is the game about?

Age Of History II is a strategy war game that is very easy to learn and play. Players will need to give the game some time to master it. The main objective of the players is to use military tactics and cunning diplomacy to unify the world or conquer it. The choice is entirely up to the players to decide whether the world will bleed or bow before the player. Players will have to come up with the best strategy in Age Of History II in order to move forward in the game.

How to Play

The Age Of History II game has been around for almost 3 years and its popularity is growing quite fast. The gameplay of Age Of History II has been praised by almost all players and game critics. All the controls in the game have been designed with the latest technology, which makes the game much more fun. The game offers players multiple game modes to explore. Be sure to try out all the game modes to find which one you like best.

Game Features

Age Of History II is a game that has been around for quite some time and has been quite popular. The main reason why players around the world love the game is because of all the great features it offers. Here we have listed some of the features of the game that make it a must-play game.

Approach to History

The Age Of History II game will take players back in time and allow them to learn a lot about humanity. The game will be a good learning experience for players who want to learn. Players will also learn the backstory of the game, giving them a better understanding.

Detailed map

The Age Of History II map is one of the most detailed maps available in a game like this. There are several places that players can explore when they go to study the map. It will also help players move from one place to another by giving them a sense of direction.

Create your world

In Age Of History II, players will create their world where they will establish their buildings, army and defense. It’s quite a fun journey that players will go through when playing Age Of History II.

Multiple terrain types

The Age Of History II game comes with multiple types of terrain where players will be able to establish different bases. Players can always select the terrain they want to build in the game. Be sure to explore all types of terrain in the game.

Age Of History II is a great strategy game that has multiple options available for players to explore. Make sure to try the game’s map editor because it will help players customize the map the way they want to make playing the game quite fun. There are several city editors available in the game that allow people to choose the city they want.

How to Download Age Of History II PC Instructions

Step 1: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2: Click on the button Download Age Of History II for PC

Step 3: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4: Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy Age Of History II for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Age Of History II – Minimum System Requirements

OS: Microsoft® Windows Vista®/XP®/7®/8®/10® Processor: 1.8 GHz single core Memory: 1 GB RAM Graphics: Hardware accelerated graphics with dedicated memory Storage: 380 MB available space



Age Of History II – Recommended System Requirement

OS: Microsoft® Windows Vista®/XP®/7®/8®/10®

Processor: 2.4 GHz single core

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Hardware accelerated graphics with dedicated memory

Storage: 420 MB available space

Frequent questions

Is Age Of History II available to play on the Steam platform? Yes, Age Of History II is available to play on the Steam platform.

What is the minimum RAM requirement to play Age Of History II? The minimum RAM requirement to play Age Of History II is 1 GB.

How much space does the game take up to play on PC? Age Of History II game takes up 380MB of space to play on PC.

