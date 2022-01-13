Arise: A Simple Story Download Full Game PC For Free (v2022.01.13)

If you were one of those people who believed that video games are made up of justice, action, and stealth, you couldn’t have been more wrong. Here is a story that is about life, its ups and downs and its journey as a whole. Arise is actually a simple story: it is a story about all of us that we interpret through the character of an old man and his wife. If you are someone who likes to think deeply about life and its journey, then this is a game for you. This could also be a good option for people looking for a change of taste from all action video games.

Arise: A Simple Story Download Game for PC

Name Get up: a simple story Initial release date December 3, 2019 Platforms PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One Developer Piccolo Studio, Piccolo Studio SL Modes single player Genders Platform game, Indie game, Action and adventure game, Adventure Editor technological land Category PC Games >Action,Adventure

Whichever category of those two people you fall into, you probably want to have a basic knowledge about the game and what it has to offer you. Well, in that case you don’t need to look any further from here. We have presented you with a brief but detailed summary of what the game consists of and some of its features that make it irresistible. Ready?! Place! Commute!

What is the game about?

The game is developed by the Piccolo studio and published by Techland Publishing. The game is not that old on the market and was released in December 2020, just a few months ago. However, upon its release, the game witnessed a surge of positive reviews and comments regarding its gameplay and especially its plot.

The game begins with the image of an old man. The old man has died and his funeral has just ended. Now imagine if you had the opportunity to go through all the memories of your life and relive them. That’s exactly what happens with this old man in the game.

After death, the elder is allowed to relive all the experiences and moments of his life. Throughout the trip he is accompanied by a girl, who was his life partner. The game’s plot follows the man’s life from his childhood to his adulthood and then his death.

The game gives the player the power to shape and change time according to their will. The game is not based on how well you can perform physically on the journey. Your skills in the game will be based on your perseverance and patience and your abilities to use and change time. It’s much harder than it seems.

How to Play

The gameplay is predominantly single player. The game provides multiple levels for players to pass. The levels include childhood, adulthood and the senescence of the elderly.

Passing the levels depends entirely on your abilities to manipulate time to favor you and your actions in the game, and to advance you. Therefore, passing the levels would largely depend on the factor of chance. Your moves will depend on a series of trial and error results.

The camera angle is usually fixed at a point where you can have a broader view of the entire landscape. However, at times during your movements, the camera may change its angle and position. This could cause a disruption to your vision which would automatically lead to a faulty jump or some other movement.

You should also consider regulating your powers to move time forward and backward. For example, if you were stuck in the winter season for too long, the old man would freeze to death. This would cause you to have to start all over again. Patience is the only key to master the game.

Game features

The video game market is quite competitive and it is necessary to offer something good to the audience to have a firm and lasting position in the market. So what does the Arise game bring to the table? Here is a list of some of its features that you may find interesting while gaming.

Time Manipulation Puzzle

The main aspect to master in this game is controlling time. You must learn to manipulate time to favor your movements in the game. Throughout the different levels of the game, if you’re not quick enough to make a decision, or if you’re slow enough to get stuck in the same time zone for too long, you’ll likely have to start over.

Storytelling games are a risky genre. If the narrative isn’t as good as players expect, the entire game could be a failure. However, in the case of the Arise game, no such problem arises. The narrative is quite touching and at some points, you may also empathize with the old man in the game.

The exploration of life is indeed a universal theme. If you are someone who likes to reflect on the meaning of life and the different types of life paths that each individual has, then this is a game you should try. It brings up the universal theme and transforms it into interesting gameplay.

Exploring the stages of life.

The exploration of the different stages of a man’s life has been maintained quite beautifully in this game. All the levels of the game focus on the sweet memories and moments of that particular phase of the man’s life.

There is something very interesting that keeps players engaged in the game: it is a simple language and easy-to-understand user interface that helps reach a larger audience. It also helps keep everyone, everyone, involved and engrossed in the game.

How to Download Arise: A Simple Story Instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Arise: A Simple Story for PC

: Click on the button Download Arise: A Simple Story for PC Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy Arise: A Simple Story for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Arise: A Simple Story – Minimum System Requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3 4340 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 2 GB or equivalent AMD Radeon

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 6 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX 9.0c compatible

Additional Notes: Recommended Entry: Controller

Arise – A Simple Story – Recommended System Requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7 3770K 3.5 GHz or AMD equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or equivalent AMD Radeon

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 6 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX 9.0c compatible

Additional Notes: Recommended Entry: Controller

Frequent questions

How long does the game last? It depends on how much time you take to master the movements and time manipulation techniques. It usually takes about three to four hours to complete the game.

Is the game set in an open world structure? Although the game is a role-playing game, its setting is not based on an open-world system.

Where can you play this game? You can play Arise on your Windows PC, PlayStation 4, or Xbox One.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.