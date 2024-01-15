Age Of Mythology Extended Edition PC Game Download Full Version Free (v2.8)

Age Of Mythology: Extended Edition is a popular strategy game played in real time. The game has been developed by Ensemble Studios and published under the name Microsoft Game Studios. Tony Goodman directed the game under production by Davide Rippy. Age Of Mythology: Extended Edition is now available on Microsoft Windows and OS X operating system.

Age Of Mythology PC Game Download Extended Edition

The game was first released on October 30, 2002 and has been quite popular ever since. Age Of Mythology Extended Edition was released later on May 8, 2014. Since the game has a large number of players playing it at any given time, the developers regularly roll out updates to keep it bug-free. The review for the game has been overwhelmingly positive.

Age Of Mythology: Extended Edition belongs to the simulation strategy genre and can be played in single-player mode. It is a classic strategy game that helps players transport themselves to a time when all battles were fought by heroes with different legendary monsters. The gods also intervened in different matters of morality.

What is the game about?

Age Of Mythology: Extended Edition game focuses on strategy and is generally for players who love to play prehistoric games. The game revolves around mythological heroes and gods trying to establish their civilization. The game comes with many values ​​that go beyond nostalgia. Age Of Mythology: Extended Edition is a popular version of the game that has kept all the original aspects of the game but added some great features to make it more fun. The graphics are something that has been drastically improved in Age Of Mythology: Extended Edition.

Age Of Mythology, after its release in 2002, achieved commercial success in just four months. In the span of four years, the company ended up selling over a million copies of the game. Later in 2003, an expansion pack for the game was also released. Age Of Mythology: Extended Edition was released in 2014 for the Microsoft Windows operating system on Steam. The Age Of Mythology: Extended Edition game requires a Windows 7 or higher operating system with a 1.6 GHz CPU running. The PC must have a minimum of 1 GB of RAM to run the game smoothly. The game takes up approximately 3 GB of hard drive space and Direct X is required to be installed with the game.

How to play

Like most real-time strategy games, Age Of Mythology: Extended Edition also relies on defeating different units and towns built by enemies. Players will attack different villages in order to capture them and create their own civilization. The game also unlocks new armies and units for players, helping them strengthen their army and civilization. The game offers a total of three flexible cultures including Egyptian, Greek and Norse. Each culture will have its main gods. Players will have to choose their gods when they will start the game.

The gameplay of Age Of Mythology: Extended Edition revolves around four main resources which are favor, gold, wood and food. Players will have to continue collecting these resources if they want to grow their civilization. If players fail to collect resources, their civilization will surely die over time. Players will also have to build units of different types in the game.

Some of the most popular units in the game are cavalry, archers, and infantry. Players have a maximum ability to increase the population of units by 300. There are three categories of buildings that must be constructed in civilization, including defensive, military, and economic. The main purpose of the buildings is to ensure that proper research is done so that players have access to different enhanced upgrades. These upgrades will be useful when players attack other civilizations.

Features of the games.

Here we have listed the best features of Age Of Mythology: Extended Edition that make the game a must-have for everyone.

In this mode, players must follow the action. Players will need to keep an eye on the entire map along with individual army, researched technologies, and economic information. This mode was added in the extended edition and is surely useful for players trying to spend some time in the game.

Players will now be able to log in directly to their Twitch account and stream from the game. This feature has saved streamers a lot of time because they don’t have to use any third-party apps to stream the game on their Twitch account. Since Twitch is becoming more and more popular, the developers decided that this feature will surely help players a lot and is now one of the most used features in the game.

The developers continue to improve the graphics of the game because the game is almost 29 years old and needs to be updated periodically so that players get a better experience. Nowadays, gamers use large high-definition screens to play games, so graphics play a very important role in this case. With the game updated, the gameplay surely looks a lot better.

This expansion is quite important and players will receive a lot of new mythology that will fight for the world. Players will be able to use the new units with their best abilities to master different challenges in the game. This expansion pack will help players strengthen their army quickly.

This game is one of the oldest games that is still relevant among gamers in 2021. The main reason why gamers love to play Age Of Mythology: Extended Edition is because of its simple gameplay and fun experience. The game is quite slow like any other strategy game but there are surely a lot of achievements when players play it. In Age Of Mythology: Extended Edition players will have to create a civilization from scratch, which requires a lot of time and effort. If you are thinking of playing Age Of Mythology: Extended Edition, make sure you spend some time on the game or else you will never be able to successfully create a proper civilization and expand it.

How to Download Age Of Mythology Extended Edition PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Age Of Mythology Extended Edition for PC

: Click on the button Download Age Of Mythology Extended Edition for PC Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy Age Of Mythology Extended Edition for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Age Of Mythology Expanded Edition – Minimum System Requirements

Operating system: Windows Vista, 7, 8.1+

Processor: 1.6 GHz

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Graphics: Direct X 10+ compatible GPU

DirectX: version 10

Storage: 3 GB available space

Sound card: Direct X compatible sound card

Additional Notes: GPU at least (integrated HD 3000, 8600GT, etc.)

Age Of Mythology Extended Edition – Recommended System Requirements

Operating system: Windows 7, 8.1+

Processor: 2.6 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Direct X 11+

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 5 GB available space

Additional Notes: GeForce 9800GTX, Radeon 4850+

Frequent questions

When was Age Of Mythology first released? Age Of Mythology was first released on October 30, 2002.

When was Age Of Mythology: Extended Edition released? Age Of Mythology: Extended Edition was released on May 8, 2014

How much space does Age Of Mythology: Extended Edition need to download and install? Age Of Mythology: Extended Edition requires approximately 3 GB of free space to download and install

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.