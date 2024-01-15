Amanda the Adventurer Download Free PC Game Full Version (v1.6.17)

It may not have been your first thought when you came across the name Amanda the Adventuress that it would be a horror game. It sure sounds like a kids’ adventure game, but it contains several twists and turns that you may not have expected it to present.

What is the game about?

Amanda the Adventuress is very unique compared to her other contemporaries. The game begins and unfolds as a first-person narrative where the player is a girl who finds many VHS tapes in her deceased aunt’s attic. Riley, the player character, begins reviewing those tapes.

In those steps, he meets Amanda, the adventurer who poses simple riddles. However, depending on the answers you give her the dish takes sinister turns in the terms of the dialogue Amanda invents and her attitude towards her partner Wooly.

How to play

For most of the game, the player would look directly and only at the television screen where Amanda could be seen presenting the series of puzzles she presented to the player. It’s essentially like one of those escape games. You must write your answers once you discover the solution to the puzzles.

The problem is that although the game can be finished quickly, you can play the entire game again with different answers to all the questions Amanda asks and also newer ways to solve the same puzzles.

Game Features

While the concept of this game itself is very interesting, Amanda the Adventurer also offers a variety of other features that make the experience much more engaging. These are some of the other features that the game offers.

Much of the game depends on how the player answers the riddles and questions posed by Amanda. Based on the players’ responses, the atmosphere of the game changes. You can even notice the change in Amanda’s attitude when she doesn’t get the answer she might be looking for.

While the puzzles can be pretty simple on most occasions since they are actually made for kids, there is an interesting twist here. You can start over and find new ways to solve the same puzzle.

Atmosphere of Amanda the Adventuress

In games that are based on the concept of horror, the contribution of the game atmosphere plays a vital role. In Amanda the Adventurer, Amanda’s character becomes increasingly creepy in terms of her attitude and dialogue when the player does not respond to what she wants to hear.

Although the game is stated to be made for children, adults can enjoy it similarly. The puzzles can be quite simple and easy, but it is the essence of how the game involves the player that attracts most players.

Amanda the Adventuress – Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7 or higher

Processor: Intel or AMD quad-core processor, 2.0 GHz or faster

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 470 GTX or AMD Radeon 6870 HD Series

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 2 GB available space

Amanda the Adventuress – Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel or AMD quad-core processor, 2.0 GHz or faster

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 470 GTX or AMD Radeon 6870 HD Series

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 4 GB available space

Frequent questions

Where can I find the game? You can download the game from Steam or you can also download it from Play Store.

Where can I play? It is best to play on your PC to enjoy the full essence of the experience that the game offers.

Is the game safe for children? The game can get very creepy at times, so it is up to parents’ discretion whether or not to allow their children to play Amanda the Adventuress.

