Arcanum Of Steamworks And Magick Obscura Download Full Game PC For Free (GOG)

Let’s explore the mixed world of Arcanum. It’s the only place where magic meets technology. Can you believe it? The combination is like water and air. This fantasy world has been thoroughly portrayed in the game, called Arcanum Of Steamworks And Magick Obscura Download. It is the only virtual platform with so much diversity. Live your virtual life with humans, elves, orcs, ogres, games, etc. Unfold the mysterious land of Arcanum and look like the future. Aren’t you excited for this amazing trip and time travel?

Arcanum Of Steamworks And Magick Obscura Game Download For PC

About Arcanum: From Steamworks and Magic Obscura

Troika Games came with an incredible combination of magic and technology in Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magic Obscura. This game was published by Sierra On-Line in August 2001. Arcanum is best known for its uniqueness. On the one hand, you see the industrial revolution, and on the other, you see the miracles of magic. The game is set on a diverse platform, where the world is undergoing a transformation.

Expose yourself to a completely new experience. Choose between gadgets or magic and crush your enemies. Play multiple missions and save the world from unwanted chaos. Arcanum is a revolutionary world, full of multiple changes and players must overcome obstacles.

How to play Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magic Obscura?

Arcanum is a unique world, where you have to travel through different worlds in real time. Interact with the inhabitants of those worlds and you can help them overcome obstacles. You can get prizes, points based on the quality assistance you give them. Collect special items and points for helping the townspeople.

You can choose between combat, theft, persuasion or bribery. There are multiple missions and you have to fight against the opponents. It is the war between the real and the fictional. Participate in real-time or turn-based battles. Choose between weapons for combat. Attack the opponent by clicking on the functional buttons and complete the missions.

Arcanum Features: From Steamworks and Magic Obscura

The land of Arcanum is full of adventure and action. It is a first person shooter game and has really good features to entertain the players. Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magic Obscura is famous among millions of players. It has been ruling the gaming market for all its interesting features; those listed below:

You can choose the skills your character wants to have. Choose between charisma and technology. Develop your character the way you want it to be. Be the most creative character designer and enjoy the game.

There are about 16 main skills for players. In case you choose magic powers, you will get a set of 80 spells and around 16 magic abilities. If you choose technical skills, Arcanum offers you 56 technical titles with 8 disciplines.

In this action game, every moment is a surprise. You can come into contact with 300 types of monsters and characters on this journey. The more you explore, the more discoveries you can make. Arcanum is a vast land full of diversity.

Choose the way to play

Arcanum is an amazing game, where players can choose the game mode. You can experience the exciting adventure alone or you can choose to play this game with other local players.

This amazing gameplay is becoming the best version of itself, day by day. You can choose to be the ultimate hero of this contradictory land of Arcanum. You will experience complete freedom in Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magic Obscura. It’s the perfect way to explore and try things. Participate in the game and earn enough points to be on top.

Steamworks Arcana and Magick Obscura – Minimum System Requirement

Operating system: Windows XP/Vista/7/8

Processor: 1.0 GHz

Memory: 256 MB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 7 compatible 3D card

DirectX: version 7.0

Storage: 1200 MB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Steamworks Arcana and Magick Obscura – Recommended System Requirement

Processor: 1.4 GHz

Memory: 512 MB RAM

Graphics: DirectX 9 compatible 3D card

DirectX: Version 9.0

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Frequent questions

What language is this game available in? Arcane is available in English.

What is the storage requirement? Arcanum requires 1200 MB of space.

What is the latest version of Arcanum? Version 9.0 is the most recent.

