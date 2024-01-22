Agent: Salah’s injury worse than expected

Salah will miss the rest of the African Cup of Nations and Premier League matches between Liverpool and Brentford on 17 February.

Mohamed Salah, Egypt captain MB Media/Getty Images

Salah, 31, He will return to Liverpool this week for intensive treatment He suffered an injury against Ghana in an attempt to boost his hopes of being fit for the AFCON semi-final stage should Egypt reach the semi-finals.

But Salah’s longtime representative Rami Abbas Issa posted on X on Monday Liverpool star faces a race against time So that he can regain his full fitness and play for Egypt again in the tournament to be held in Ivory Coast.

“Mohammed’s injury is more serious than thought And he will be out for 21 to 28 days, not just two games,” Issa revealed in a post. “His best chance to participate in the ongoing AFCON is to undergo intensive rehabilitation in the United Kingdom and join the team as soon as possible.” To join. .As fit.”

Liverpool sources confirmed to ESPN that their estimate is likely Salah’s rehabilitation period is in line with Issa’s statement.

Egypt ended the AFCON group stage with a dramatic 2–2 draw against the Cape Verde Islands that Monday Due to which Salah’s team got a place in the round of 16.

Salah has missed only two games for Liverpool due to injury since signing from AS Roma in a £34.3million transfer in 2017.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp It was confirmed on Sunday that Salah would return to the club for treatmentBut, since the AFCON final will be played on February 11, a recovery schedule of 21 to 28 days will rule them out of the rest of the competition and also raises questions about their chances of playing the current leader six days later. Premier League.