Air shipments between Vietnam and Europe increase amid disruption in the Red Sea

Abnormal increase in air cargo on major textile export route vietnam To Europe indicates that carriers are turning to this more expensive transportation option, as the sea route has been disrupted by attacks on ships the Red Seaas reported Zeneta,

Cargo volumes from Vietnam to Europe surged 62% from the previous week in the week ending Jan. 14, and rates rose 10%, it said. niall van de waulDirector of Air Transport on Air and Sea Freight Rate Benchmarking Platform.

“This is the first indication in Zeneta data that the Red Sea crisis is affecting air transport. “This is typically a quiet time of year for air travel, so it is significant to see an increase of this magnitude in 2023, with volumes higher than at any other time,” Van de Wouw said.

Red Sea, which flows into Suez Canal, located on the major east-west trade route from the manufacturing centers of Asia to Europe and the East Coast of the Americas. About 12% of the world’s maritime traffic passes through Egyptian waterways.

Logistics companies have said more manufacturers are trying to move their products by air in the coming weeks as attacks by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group on ships force them to find alternative routes.

Shipping companies are securing more air cargo space and some customers have begun shipping goods in whole or in part by air to avoid delays.

Van de Wouw said volume shipped by air on the Vietnam-Europe route in the week ending Sunday was 6% higher than the peak week in October 2023, and 16% higher than the same week last year. .

“We will know for sure in the next two weeks whether this represents a real and significant change in sea-to-air transport due to the Red Sea crisis,” he said.