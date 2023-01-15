The Last of Us Season 2’s Abby Cast Makes 1 Main Character Trait More Important Than the Games

Summary The casting of Abby in The Last of Us season 2 is a great choice that highlights her character’s story from the games.

The parallels between Abby and Ellie are an integral part of the story, blurring the line between good and bad.

Kaitlyn Dever’s similarity to Ellie in the games would enhance the dynamic between Abby and Ellie, making it easier for fans to peg Abby as the villain.





Warning: This article mentions sports the last of us part iiwhich may impair certain aspects the last of us season 2.the last of us A huge leap forward has been made by the casting of Abby, and the choice of actor is a great way to highlight her character’s story from the games. Although there are still other parts that need casting, the show has many of its main characters and they are ready to go the last of us season 2. AB has a familiar background in sportsAnd the actor cast to play him brings much more to the role than just his acting ability.

Airing in 2023, the last of us Season 1 ran for nine episodes. end of the last of us Episode 9 also marks the same narrative endpoint as the game of the same name. Thus, Teahe is the last of us Season 2 is likely to follow the structure of the second game, the last of us Part II, The second game introduces several new characters, including Abby Anderson, as it chronicles their respective journeys through a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Current fans of the show may notice some similarities between Abby and another character the last of usAnd Abby’s casting will contribute to those shared aspects.

Abby’s The Last of Us cast reinforces similarities between Ellie and Abby

Caitlin Dever looks like the original Ellie from The Last of Us games

Kaitlyn Dever has been cast to play the role of Abby Anderson the last of us Season 2, which means she’ll be playing Bella Ramsey’s Ellie alongside the rest of the show’s cast. Although she has been cast as Abby, Very similar to the original version of Dever Ellie from the original the last of us game. When casting was being conducted for the show’s first season, Dever was many fans’ favorite choice to play Ellie, due to her physical similarities to the character.

Instead, Dever has arguably been cast the last of us The most important character of season 2. Actor’s important role as AB the last of us Season 2 will complement the show very well. Ellie and Abby’s stories the last of us are exactly the same, both characters suffered incredible amounts of loss. Dever’s similarity to Ellie in the games makes her comparison to Abby even more obvious, increasing the prominence of their trauma.

Why Will Abby’s Ellie Parallels Be So Important to The Last of Us Season 2?

The similarities between Abby and Ellie are an integral part of the story

Despite the similarities between Ellie and Abby in the second game’s story, Abby is initially presented as a villain., As the game progresses, it becomes more clear that Abby’s actions are motivated by difficulties that are similar to Ellie’s. Thus, the line between good and evil becomes incredibly blurred, and this is a big part of what makes the story so compelling.

Taking this storytelling tool forward the last of us Season 2 is a must, and Dever’s resemblance to the original Ellie could actually make the dynamic between the two characters even more effective. It’s easy to mistake Abby as a textbook antagonist early on in the game., but seeing elements of Ellie on Abby’s face as she carries out her despicable acts on the show may make some fans less quick to judge her. As a result, Kaitlyn Dever was cast as Abby. the last of us Season 2 will continue a story that has already been told very well in games.

the last of us Season 1 is available to stream on Max. There is currently no confirmed release date the last of us season 2.