Ajax pays tribute to Edson Alvarez

Ajax does not forget Edson Álvarez, who received a tribute before the duel against NEC in the Eredivisie

He ajax He paid tribute to the Mexican midfielder edson alvarezWho played for the Amsterdam team between 2019 and 2023, during which period he won four titles before leaving West Ham of Premier League,

With the phrase “Forever your home”, Ajax surrendered to Álvarez before the game against NEC, which ended in a two-goal draw.

After winning three titles with Liga MX América, Edson Álvarez arrived at Ajax Amsterdam in 2019, a team that gave him his debut. The Mexican midfielder was champion of the local tournament in 2018, won the Copa MX in 2019 and then managed to win the Champion of Champions.

in 2019 ajax amsterdam He spotted the Mexican player and took him to European football. In the Old Continent he won two Eredivisie titles in addition to the Dutch Cup and the Super Cup.

Between 2019 and 2023, edson alvarez He became one of the leaders of Ajax, which is why he remains in the memory of one of the most important teams in the history of international football.

Alvarez, with West HamHas stood out in the Premier League due to his ease in imposing himself in midfield and has earned the Hammers recognition.

The Mexican received permission from the English team to attend the Ajax match and receive a tribute, recognizing him as one of the best players to ever play for the Amsterdam team.

So far, the Mexican national team has not been able to win a single title with West Ham, although there is hope that he can make the leap to a more important football club in Europe.